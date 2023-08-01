Home » Investing Articles » A mind-blowingly cheap FTSE AIM stock investors should consider

A mind-blowingly cheap FTSE AIM stock investors should consider

This cheap FTSE AIM stock has slumped recently despite excellent full-year results and a bright outlook. Should investors take a look?

John Choong
More Insight
Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE AIM is filled with hidden gems — one of which is Jet2 (LSE:JET2). The company recently reported blowout numbers for its full-year results. But with the Jet2 share price taking a dip since, investors may want to consider the stock while it’s cheap.

Flying on all cylinders

The skies are looking bright for Jet2 despite some recent turbulence in its share price. The firm reported a tremendous set of full-year results where revenue tripled to over £5bn. Jet2 also returned to profitability, reporting a diluted EPS of 126.6p and even declared a dividend of 8p per share.

With travel showing no signs of cooling, profits and passenger numbers have also soared to new heights. Nonetheless, that didn’t matter as FTSE investors sunk the stock as long-time Chairman Philip Meeson announced his intention to step down from his role next year.

Even so, the board was quick to reassure shareholders that clear skies lie ahead. Jet2 recently surpassed its rival, TUI as the UK’s largest tour operator. What’s more, the travel operator has a treasure chest of over £2.63bn in cash, even after buying new planes.

So while economic storms may rock the market, Jet2 seems well-positioned to navigate any headwinds. The group’s resilient all-inclusive holiday business model is expected to attract travellers in both good times and bad.

A headwind to consider

While the future looks bright for the FTSE AIM stalwart, some competitors aim to rain on their in-flight parade. Most prominently, easyJet has been expanding into holiday packages and nipping at Jet2’s market share.

easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren has made no secret that he wants the top spot in the UK packaged travel market. And with a rapidly growing share already at 5% of the market, the FTSE 250 budget airline trails close behind Jet2’s 15% chunk.

As such, more competition means Jet2 must keep costs low and its proposition high to maintain its advantage. However, Jet2 can hold its weight against easyJet too. It has brand recognition on its side as customers trust its reputation for good value and reliable service.

Best FTSE airline stock to buy?

Looking ahead, the Jet2 share price may encounter some bumpiness. Nevertheless, it’s still positioned to reach new heights given the travel sector’s positive outlook, as well as the stock’s relatively cheap multiples.

High inflation and interest rates may potentially reduce discretionary spending on travel, but analysts remain optimistic. Its profits are projected to grow over 20% next year. And given its cheap valuation, robust financials, and leading market share, I think investors should feel assured.

Additionally, the airline has 98 aircraft on order with plans to expand its capacity and routes. Therefore, by providing great value and an improving customer proposition, Jet2 can even capture market share during challenging times.

The skies are rarely completely clear, but Jet2 has a proven flight plan to navigate obstacles and achieve cruising altitude. With an average price target of £18.25, Jet2 shares seem to have the biggest potential among its FTSE airline peers at over 60% from its current share price.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Choong has positions in easyJet Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Down heavily after reporting earnings, are Spotify shares now a buy?

| Gordon Best

Spotify shares are down heavily after disappointing in its recent earnings report. Gordon Best considers whether this could be a…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

My top 3 passive income shares to buy in August

| Ben McPoland

General market weakness continues to make many stocks look attractively priced. Here are three dividend shares to buy in August.

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

I’m thinking of buying more Diageo shares following strong full-year results!

| Royston Wild

The Diageo share price continues to pick up steam. But I believe the FTSE 100 drinks giant remains a top…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Don’t bail On Baillie Gifford’s technology trusts

| Owain Bennallack

We all thought the cockroach was the most indestructible thing on Earth. Turns out it’s the Nasdaq 100. When the…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Am I buying BP shares after huge earnings miss?

| Dr. James Fox

BP shares missed earning expectations by some distance. Dr James Fox explores whether this might be a good opportunity to…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Is RC365 stock the next Nvidia?

| John Fieldsend

Will RC365 stock follow in the footsteps of tech giant Nvidia and become the next $1trn company? Here’s what our…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Time for me to buy this hidden FTSE 100 gem for turbo-charged passive income?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock yields over 9%, has great brands under its business umbrella, and can be bought at a…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Turning a small ISA into a £500k portfolio

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With a regular savings plan and a proper investment strategy, it’s possible to turn a small ISA into a formidable…

Read more »