Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest a £1,000 lump sum in the best shares to buy now

How I’d invest a £1,000 lump sum in the best shares to buy now

The best shares to buy right now might be able to offer me market-beating returns. Here’s exactly what I’d do with a £1,000 lump sum.

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If I had £1,000 to invest, I’d be happy to see so many great shares to buy at the moment. I’d look to put the lump sum into the best ones to grow my money. 

However, when it comes to investing in stocks, £1,000 is a small amount because of costs. Hargreaves Lansdown, a popular broker, charges £12 to buy and sell a stock. At that amount, if I wanted to buy 10 different stocks then I’d be down £120 just on trading charges!

Instead, I could put the thousand into index funds. These funds track an entire market, for example the S&P 500 or FTSE 100, and my money grows as the firms on it grow and make money. It’s a little like investing in an entire market at once. 

In the FTSE 100’s case, it’s like investing in all 100 of the biggest public companies in the UK. So my £1,000 is spread across 100 firms. That means less risk for me, and I also need to pay just a single trading charge. 

Any drawback?

Index funds have a drawback though: I will never get market-beating returns. Sure, a fund will include all the top shares, but it will include all the bad ones too. The average tends to be pretty good, but if I want big returns then I’d need to invest in single stocks. 

Let’s say I have a portfolio already, and let’s also say it’s got a good mix of stocks and index funds. In other words, I’m already well-diversified to guard against risk. In this case, I’d look to put my £1,000 into just one or two companies. So, what would those companies be?

The FTSE 100 looks tempting. A lot of the big firms are growing and increasing profits while the share prices aren’t catching up. If I can pick well, I’d be optimistic about the future of my lump sum.  

Spectacular gains

I have a keen eye on the housing sector, for instance. The three FTSE 100 housebuilders – Taylor Wimpey, Barratt Developments and Persimmon – have all crashed in value over the last few months. I mean, it’s no surprise what with mortgage rates as high as they are, but perhaps this is an opportunity. 

The housing market will get back on its feet sooner or later. So if I can buy in at the lowest point, I might see some spectacular gains.  If I had thrown £1,000 into Persimmon at the bottom of the 2008 crash, it would have grown to £14,000 by 2020.

Other underpriced stocks are out there as well. I think it’s fair to say that the UK, in general, looks cheap right now. I don’t have £1,000 on hand, but if I did, I’d be happy scouting for some FTSE 100 bargains.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has positions in Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

Here’s why I think the FTSE 100 could easily hit 10,000 points

| Alan Oscroft

Is the FTSE 100 eternally doomed to stay stuck below 8,000 points? Surely not even the gloomiest pessimist thinks that,…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Looking for passive income? Here are 3 mistakes I’d avoid

| Alan Oscroft

Building some passive income for later in life's a great idea. But when folks start out, it's easy to fall…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Turning a £0 ISA into a £10,500 second income in 12 years with LSE shares!

| Ben McPoland

Here's how it's possible to start with nothing and still build a substantial second income investing in discounted UK shares.

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

My 5 top FTSE 100 stocks to buy in 2023?

| Alan Oscroft

We're more than halfway through 2023, and I still see far more cheap FTSE 100 stocks than I could ever…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

One soaring penny stock under 90p to buy for growth!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor breaks down a penny stock that has performed well recently despite the current volatile markets and macroeconomic activity.

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

My top UK stock to buy in 2023 is up 21%!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer revisits his top British stock to buy for 2023 and asks if he'd still invest in this FTSE…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

I’m buying this 10% yielding FTSE 100 giant for passive income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why she is adding some shares of this telecommunications giant to her holdings for passive income.

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

At 193p, are Rolls-Royce shares a slam-dunk buy?

| John Fieldsend

It’s been a big past week for Rolls-Royce shares. Now up to 193p, does the momentum in the company mean…

Read more »