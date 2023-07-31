Home » Investing Articles » Are Aviva shares a screaming buy?

Are Aviva shares a screaming buy?

Aviva (LON:AV) shares offer one of the highest dividend yields in the FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX). Does a very low valuation make them an unmissable buy?

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Aviva (LSE: AV) shares have long been popular with retail investors for the income they throw off. Indeed, the company regularly features in broker lists of the week’s most popular buys.

But does a very low valuation make these even more of a no-brainer buy?

Inflation-busting yield

Before addressing that question, let’s just dwell on that dividend stream.

As things stand, Aviva shares yield a mighty 8.6%. That’s so high it’s even above the most recent published rate of inflation of 7.9%. Based on my research, only six other companies in the FTSE 100 offer this kind of income.

Seen from this perspective, the stock has undeniable appeal.

That said, it’s worth remembering that there’s no such thing as a safe bet when it comes to generating dividends from the stock market. That aforementioned yield is based on analyst forecasts and these are subject to change.

How likely is it that this money will be paid out?

Current trading

I reckon there’s a good chance. In its most recent update, Aviva said it was likely to deliver roughly £700m in group operating profit for the first half of the year. Profit in the whole of 2023 was expected to be 5-7% higher compared to 2022.

Interim numbers will be confirmed in mid-August.

Poor performer

As encouraging as the company’s recent trading has been however, the trajectory of this stock is still worrying.

Put simply, Aviva shares have performed very poorly in recent times. If I’d invested five years ago, for example, my position would now be down 40%.

By comparison, the FTSE 100 index is flat (albeit with quite a bit of volatility over that period). So my overall return would still have been better if I’d just bought and held a bog standard index tracker and sat on my hands.

That’s the case even after dividends have been factored into the equation.

Cheap FTSE 100 stock

Perhaps then, it’s no surprise that this company is so lowly valued.

Aviva shares trade on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just eight for the current year. That’s cheaper than the average for a company in the financial sector. It’s also cheap compared to the UK stock market as a whole.

So it would appear that a lot of negativity is already priced in. If Aviva (and/or the UK economy) is able to even slightly surprise on the upside, the stock could rally.

Clearly, expectations should be kept in check. Investors here will never enjoy the sort of gains seen in glitzy tech stocks from across the pond.

Longer-term however, I’m confident that the gradual increase in the age of the UK population should help to drive demand for the company’s products and services.

So buying now could prove to be a great move, in time.

My verdict

As things stand, I would be tempted to add Aviva shares to my portfolio if I had the available cash. Notwithstanding the multiple economic headwinds we face, the price just seems too low and that dividend yield is undeniably compelling.

Even so, I would make a point of ensuring that I was also invested in other stocks away from the financial sector and with better track records when it came to growing investors’ money.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Down 45% in months, are AFC Energy shares now a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees long-term potential for AFC Energy shares. But does that mean he's ready to add them to his…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

I’ll stop staring at dirt cheap BT shares and buy this world-class income stock instead

| Harvey Jones

I've been transfixed by BT shares that look so cheap after falling for years, while its 6% yield is tempting.…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

As Frasers buys more boohoo shares, should I?

| Christopher Ruane

Frasers has continued to build the number of boohoo shares it owns. Christopher Ruane considers his own options as a…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I snapped up this month – for an average 9.4% yield!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why this pair of well-known, high-yield FTSE 100 shares both made it into his shopping basket in…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

A 5%+ yield but down 17% from February, Lloyds shares look cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds shares offer a high yield that looks set to increase, great growth prospects and what I see as a…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Could the S4 Capital share price fall below £1 in August?

| Christopher Ruane

The S4 Capital share price has had an uneven but ultimately disappointing July. This shareholder fears there could be worse…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

I’d buy 340 shares of this FTSE 250 stock for £100 annual passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying 340 Britvic shares could unlock £100 a year in dividends. Here’s why I think this FTSE 250 stock could…

Read more »

Family in protective face masks in airport
Investing Articles

Turning an empty Stocks & Shares ISA into £154,518 before my child’s 18th birthday

| Dr. James Fox

As UK residents, we can benefit from the tax-free Stocks and Shares ISA, and so can our kids. Here, Dr…

Read more »