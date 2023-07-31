Home » Investing Articles » 3 reasons I’d consider buying Spectris shares

3 reasons I’d consider buying Spectris shares

Christopher Ruane sees a number of attractions to buying Spectris shares. So why isn’t he planning to add them to his portfolio any time soon?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As a long-term investor, I am always on the lookout for shares I can buy and hold for years, or even decades. With a long history and promising future, Spectris (LSE: SXS) is on my radar. The company released its interim results today, which seems like a good moment to reflect on whether its shares could be a good fit for my portfolio.

Here is a trio of things I like about the business — but also why I do not plan to invest in it right now.

1. Pricing power

Competing in a commoditised market, a business often has to offer low prices to make sales. That can mean tight profit margins or even losses.

By contrast, when a company has pricing power, it can often generate attractive profit margins as customers believe it offers them something worth paying for.

I think Spectris has some pricing power, which explains why it reported a 9.8% pre-tax margin in today’s results.

That is not spectacular, but is attractive to me. With its focus on making equipment and software for “the world’s most technically demanding industrial applications”, Spectris is selling to a customer base where quality and rigour matters. That helps give it pricing power.

2. Growth focus

In industrial markets, scale can often matter. If a company stays small it can become a target for acquisition.

Spectris continues to grow – both organically and through making acquisitions. The company said today it has an active M&A (mergers & acquisitions) pipeline.

Sales during the first half were 23% higher than in the same period last year. That is the sort of increase more commonly associated with a racy growth company than a long-established industrial supplier.

That might not be typical. After all, last year’s interim sales were almost identical to what they had been a decade ago.

But the strong start to this year underlines how a focused strategy, good execution and expanding footprint could help the company keep growing sales. Indeed, in today’s interim results, Spectris upgraded its organic sales growth forecast for the full year to 6-7%.

3. Untapped potential

Despite its growth, Spectris remains a minor player in a massive and fragmented market.

Although the firm referred to market share gains in today’s announcement, it did not elaborate on them. But I think there is a sizeable opportunity for it to grow its share in many markets as well as expand into new ones.

For example, sales in the Middle East, Africa and South America combined in the six months were smaller than those in Japan alone.

Valuing the shares

Although I see reasons to be bullish about Spectris shares, there are also risks.

Inflation could eat into profit margins in coming years. The company’s focus on new product development could help it grow but may also increase R&D costs.

On balance, although I like the business, I am not that excited about the current valuation of Spectris shares.

They trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of 33, which looks costly to me even for a quality company. On that basis, for now I have no plans to buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Spectris Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Are Aviva shares a screaming buy?

| Paul Summers

Aviva (LON:AV) shares offer one of the highest dividend yields in the FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX). Does a very low valuation…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Down 45% in months, are AFC Energy shares now a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees long-term potential for AFC Energy shares. But does that mean he's ready to add them to his…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

I’ll stop staring at dirt cheap BT shares and buy this world-class income stock instead

| Harvey Jones

I've been transfixed by BT shares that look so cheap after falling for years, while its 6% yield is tempting.…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

As Frasers buys more boohoo shares, should I?

| Christopher Ruane

Frasers has continued to build the number of boohoo shares it owns. Christopher Ruane considers his own options as a…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I snapped up this month – for an average 9.4% yield!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why this pair of well-known, high-yield FTSE 100 shares both made it into his shopping basket in…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

A 5%+ yield but down 17% from February, Lloyds shares look cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds shares offer a high yield that looks set to increase, great growth prospects and what I see as a…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Could the S4 Capital share price fall below £1 in August?

| Christopher Ruane

The S4 Capital share price has had an uneven but ultimately disappointing July. This shareholder fears there could be worse…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

I’d buy 340 shares of this FTSE 250 stock for £100 annual passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying 340 Britvic shares could unlock £100 a year in dividends. Here’s why I think this FTSE 250 stock could…

Read more »