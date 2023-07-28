Home » Investing Articles » Why I’d buy Lloyds shares now

Why I’d buy Lloyds shares now

We could soon be facing a potential banking crisis. However, let’s take a deeper dive below to see why I still like Lloyds shares.

Latest posts by Muhammad Cheema (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the last six months, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) shares have declined by 15%. This is much worse than the wider FTSE 100, which only declined by 1.2% in the same period.

However, if I had the spare cash to do so, I would still buy shares in Lloyds today. I’ll explain why below.

Banking crisis

First, it is important to note the recent banking crisis in the US. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March, followed by a further two banking failures, has put investors on edge.

Further turmoil occurred when UBS was made to buy out its struggling rival, Credit Suisse, by the Swiss government.

This led to a sell-off across the entire banking industry. Therefore, I may experience some unwanted volatility by holding Lloyds shares, due to the uncertainty of the banking sector.

However, I believe this is unjustified with respect to Lloyds shares.

This is because the banking failures have largely been contained within the US, with the UK financial system still looking fairly healthy.

Moreover, Lloyds recently passed its stress tests conducted by the Bank of England. This indicates its ability to withstand tough economic conditions, should they arise.

There are also plenty of other reasons for me to like its shares.

Recent strong performance

Lloyds released its interim results on 26 July. Pre-tax profit increased considerably to £3.9bn, up from £3.1bn a year ago. As interest rates rise, this has led to higher net interest income.

All this sounds like good news, right? However, the market doesn’t seem to agree, with Lloyds shares continuing to fall.

This is mainly due to a £662m impairment charge it has taken out on itself, denting the company’s profit. Higher interest rates make the cost of living less affordable, which inevitably results in people defaulting on their loans and mortgages.

However, this isn’t an actual loss, it’s a reserve to cover the risk of customers not paying their debts. It’s not as bad as it seems either, as some of this may be credited back in the future if the losses don’t materialise. It makes sense for Lloyds to cover for this potential eventuality.

Despite this, pre-tax profit growing by 23% is still impressive.

Dividend

As someone who loves dividends, Lloyds displayed more good news in its interim results. The interim dividend was raised by 15% to 0.92p. This is higher than the rate of inflation. With a yield of 6.1%, its shares also present a great opportunity to generate a second income.

Cheap valuation

Lloyds shares also look very cheap right now, trading with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 5.8. Given the average P/E ratio for a FTSE All-Share company is 14.4, this is definitely in bargain territory. With its strong performance and dividend, this looks very appealing to me.

Now what?

There might have been a few banking collapses earlier in the year. However, the UK financial system still looks healthy, and Lloyds also passed its recent stress test.

Moreover, the recent interim results show that Lloyds is actually thriving under the high-interest rate environment. There may be some loan and mortgage defaults, but Lloyds has already created a provision for this.

Combined with the dirt-cheap valuation and strong dividend, Lloyds shares are looking very attractive. That is why I would buy its shares if I had the spare cash to do so.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Muhammad Cheema has no positions in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

UK shares could be set to soar! Here’s one I like for major growth

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why some UK shares could be heading for a bull run soon and notes one stock she…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Will the US stock market crash before 2024?

| Cliff D'Arcy

As US stocks continue to soar, I'm worried about the next stock market crash. Even so, I intend to keep…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Looking for high yields? Here’s a 9% yielding stock!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains the allure of high yields and breaks down this FTSE 100 financial services business with its 9%…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Turning an empty ISA into a £3,134 monthly passive income

| John Fieldsend

Is it possible to go from no savings to a £3,134 passive income per month? With a share investing plan…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

How much could £1,000 in Tesco shares be worth in 3 years?

| John Fieldsend

I’ve been looking at Tesco shares and their possible future return. How much might a £1,000 stake in the supermarket…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

With a big H1 profit boost, is the NatWest share price set to climb?

| Alan Oscroft

After a dramatic week for NatWest, H1 results helped calm the share price. The chief executive is down, but the…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

With ASOS shares down 25% in 2023, is it time to buy?

| Gordon Best

ASOS shares have been tumbling since the pandemic. Is the worst over, or is there more pain ahead for investors?…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Should I buy Rightmove shares at £5 after strong earnings?

| Ben McPoland

Rightmove shares fell 2.5% on Friday morning, despite the online property website recording its highest first-half revenue growth since 2018.

Read more »