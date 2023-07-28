Home » Investing Articles » Looking for high yields? Here’s a 9% yielding stock!

Looking for high yields? Here’s a 9% yielding stock!

This Fool explains the allure of high yields and breaks down this FTSE 100 financial services business with its 9% dividend yield.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Boosting my passive income through dividend stocks is a core part of my investment strategy. High yields are enticing but not crucial. It is important to me that a business can cover the yield on offer and the dividend is consistent.

One stock that could be a good addition to my holdings for consistent passive income and high yields is Phoenix Group (LSE: PHNX).

Saving for retirement

Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business. It provides a multitude of products for pensions and savings to help people across different stages of the savings life cycle.

Let’s start by looking at Phoenix’s share price activity. As I write, the shares are trading for 558p. At this time last year, they were trading for 625p, which is a 10% drop over a 12-month period.

Phoenix Group shares have fallen like many other stocks due to macroeconomic issues including rising inflation and interest rates. I view this drop in share price as an opportunity to pick up cheap shares.

High yields and consistent payout

The passive income opportunity alone from Phoenix Group makes it a viable option for my holdings. To start with, the current dividend yield stands at just over 9%. This is more than double the FTSE 100 average yield of 3%-4%.

As I mentioned earlier, it is important that I can secure consistent payouts and I believe Phoenix ticks this box too. In 2022, it paid out 8.3% and in 2021 the figure was 7.5%. Furthermore, in 2020 it paid 6.8%. I’m buoyed by the fact that it has managed to increase its returns regularly. More importantly, it has been able to provide consistent returns in the face of tough economic and geopolitical conditions, namely the pandemic in 2020 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

Phoenix has been able to regularly increase dividends due to consistent performance due to a loyal and well established customer base. With over 12m customers through many of its businesses, it is a powerhouse in its respective market.

Risks to consider and my verdict

Although Phoenix’s consistent high yields are attractive, it does possess risks like any other stock. To start with, soaring inflation at present could dent performance and payout. This is because inflation can push insurance premiums higher, leading to consumers cancelling policies.

Linked to this, the cost-of-living crisis could impact demand for its products. Not all of its products are essential and in times of economic volatility, consumers may not purchase non-essential products.

Overall I believe Phoenix Group is a great option for passive income for my holdings. I would be willing to buy some shares if I had the spare cash to do so. High yields and a consistent payout are a big factor in my decision making. Furthermore, many large fund management firms have Phoenix shares as part of their portfolio simply for the dividend. If it’s good enough for the experts, then it’s good enough for me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy Lloyds shares now

| Muhammad Cheema

We could soon be facing a potential banking crisis. However, let’s take a deeper dive below to see why I…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

UK shares could be set to soar! Here’s one I like for major growth

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why some UK shares could be heading for a bull run soon and notes one stock she…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Will the US stock market crash before 2024?

| Cliff D'Arcy

As US stocks continue to soar, I'm worried about the next stock market crash. Even so, I intend to keep…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Turning an empty ISA into a £3,134 monthly passive income

| John Fieldsend

Is it possible to go from no savings to a £3,134 passive income per month? With a share investing plan…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

How much could £1,000 in Tesco shares be worth in 3 years?

| John Fieldsend

I’ve been looking at Tesco shares and their possible future return. How much might a £1,000 stake in the supermarket…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

With a big H1 profit boost, is the NatWest share price set to climb?

| Alan Oscroft

After a dramatic week for NatWest, H1 results helped calm the share price. The chief executive is down, but the…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

With ASOS shares down 25% in 2023, is it time to buy?

| Gordon Best

ASOS shares have been tumbling since the pandemic. Is the worst over, or is there more pain ahead for investors?…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Should I buy Rightmove shares at £5 after strong earnings?

| Ben McPoland

Rightmove shares fell 2.5% on Friday morning, despite the online property website recording its highest first-half revenue growth since 2018.

Read more »