Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Rightmove shares at £5 after strong earnings?

Should I buy Rightmove shares at £5 after strong earnings?

Rightmove shares fell 2.5% on Friday morning, despite the online property website recording its highest first-half revenue growth since 2018.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
a couple embrace in front of their new home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rightmove shares (LSE: RMV) have risen just 10.75% in five years as some investors question whether the firm has reached the limits of its growth. After all, it now boasts a dominant 86% share of the online property website market.

However, according to its strong H1 results released on 28 July, the FTSE 100 company is still growing healthily. Nearly all figures and profitability metrics were up.

Yet the market wasn’t particularly impressed following the report, with the shares falling 2.5% to 538p mid-morning.

So, is this now a chance for me to add more of this stock to my portfolio? Here are my thoughts.

Still growing

In the six months to the end of June, Rightmove reported revenue of £179.5m, a 10% increase over the same period last year. That was the biggest first-half jump in the firm’s revenue in five years.

Meanwhile, operating profit was up 7% to £129.5m, and basic earnings per share (EPS) rose 3% to 12.1p. Management said this lower EPS growth reflected the impact of the corporation tax increase in 2023.

The company reported that customers increased their use of its digital products and continued to upgrade their packages. As a result, average revenue per advertiser was up 9% to £1,411 per month.

Unsurprisingly, consumers are increasingly using its Mortgage in Principle feature to assess mortgage affordability amid higher interest rates. It expects revenue from this area, which it earns in partnership with Nationwide, to increase moving forward.

Finally, the interim dividend was lifted by 9% to 3.6p a share. Though modest with a 1.6% yield, the company’s dividend has grown at an average of 7.9% over the last five years.

Not all milk and honey

Less positively, membership numbers only rose 1%, with just 102 estate agents and other businesses signing up.

Also, time spent on the platform by home hunters averaged 1.4bn minutes per month during the period, down from 1.5bn the year before.

This reflected the slowing UK property market, which remains a concern. However, website activity was still 27% above the 2019 pre-pandemic level.

My move now

A key attraction for me as an investor has always been Rightmove’s asset-light business model. As a platform, the firm doesn’t touch any actual property. This means the company is extremely profitable, with an incredible 73% operating margin.

Moreover, this metric is very stable, as disciplined cost management remains a key feature of the business.

Regarding the underwhelming five-year share price performance, I think Rightmove has become a victim of its own success in some ways.

With an 86% market share, it remains the go-to starting point for anyone looking to buy, sell or rent a home. But investors regularly question where further growth is going to come from.

More importantly, they ask whether it’s worth paying a 23.7 times earnings multiple for mature growth in the mid-to-high single-digits.

That said, management is “modestly” increasing investment in the business to drive organic growth. As a result, it’s guiding for double-digit revenue and profit growth in the medium term and beyond.

If that happens, then the stock should do well, which is why I’m going to keep holding. But I won’t be buying more shares, as I think there are better growth stocks out there for my money right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Rightmove Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

With a big H1 profit boost, is the NatWest share price set to climb?

| Alan Oscroft

After a dramatic week for NatWest, H1 results helped calm the share price. The chief executive is down, but the…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

With ASOS shares down 25% in 2023, is it time to buy?

| Gordon Best

ASOS shares have been tumbling since the pandemic. Is the worst over, or is there more pain ahead for investors?…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

My number-one FTSE 250 stock to buy right now

| Kevin Godbold

Over 10 years, this FTSE 250 stock has risen more than 300% with dividends on top and, for me, it’s…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

How I’d turn an empty Stocks and Shares ISA into £1.5m by investing £400 a month

| Harvey Jones

An empty Stocks and Shares ISA is a wasted opportunity. It's also a brilliant chance to create passive income for…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

I’ll stop staring at the Rolls-Royce share price and target these 2 FTSE 100 stocks instead

| Harvey Jones

Rolls-Royce shares have been flying lately but this isn't the only FTSE 100 growth hero. I've found two stocks that…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Shell shares can still get their mojo back

| Andrew Mackie

Despite a disappointing trading update, Andrew Mackie still believes that investors should consider adding Shell shares to their portfolio.

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

1 soaring penny stock I’d buy today at 88p

| Charlie Carman

This Australia-based penny stock in the litigation funding sector has surged 28% in 2023. Can this positive momentum continue?

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

An investing lesson to heed following the RC365 share price rise

| Alan Oscroft

Is it up 500%? Or 1,000%? Can it still soar even higher? The massive climb in the RC365 share price…

Read more »