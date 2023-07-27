Home » Investing Articles » As Meta shares continue their comeback, is it too late to buy the stock?

As Meta shares continue their comeback, is it too late to buy the stock?

Meta shares are rising after a strong earnings report. But 20% short of record highs, is there still a buying opportunity here?

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) were up around 8% in extended trading after the company’s earnings report on 26 July. That extends a gain of 140% since the start of the year.

The stock is obviously much more expensive than it was a few months ago, but it’s still some way short of its record highs. So is it too late to buy shares in Meta Platforms?

Strong earnings

There’s no two ways about it, Meta’s earnings report was strong across the board. The company posted revenue growth of 11% and earnings per share growth of 21%. 

The report was strong in other areas too. Across the board, the number of users on Meta’s apps – which account for all of its profits – increased.

By themselves, these are impressive results. But they’re especially significant in the broader context of Meta’s recent history.

This time last year, the company reported declining revenues and lower monthly users on Facebook. As a result, the stock fell sharply.

Since then, Meta has been working to show investors this was a one-off. And yesterday’s results go some way towards demonstrating this.

Metaverse

Despite this, there’s one big elephant in the room. Reality Labs, which houses the company’s metaverse operations, is still losing money.

Specifically, it lost 33% more during the last three months than it did during the second quarter of 2022. And there’s no real sign of this ending.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to continue with Meta’s ‘Year of Efficiency’. But that doesn’t seem to include its metaverse plans.

Losses in the Reality Labs division are expected to increase in 2024. The company is continuing to build out its product offering and ecosystem and is prepared to put up the cash to achieve this.

It seems, though, that those future losses sit much better with investors when things are going well elsewhere in the business. That’s why the stock was up in extended trading after yesterday’s results.

A stock to buy?

At today’s prices, Meta trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 38. The company clearly has a lot going for it, but this looks like a lot to me. 

The question for investors has been the same for some time now. Can the company’s social media platforms do enough to offset the metaverse losses and provide a good enough investment return?

I’m not sure – the company is doing a good job and has a several products on the way. But the more the stock goes up, the more challenging the equation becomes from an investment perspective.

When the share price was $128, I had confidence the advertising business could offset the metaverse costs. But at $300, I’m not so sure this is the case.

Everyone else seems to have made peace with the company’s metaverse losses. But I haven’t, so I’m keeping the stock on my watchlist and moving on to other opportunities.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Meta Platforms. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

Which is better value: the Vodafone or Airtel Africa share price?

| Mark Tovey

The Airtel Africa share price seems, based on a range of metrics, to offer a worse deal than Vodafone. So,…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

The super-cheap Barclays share price just got cheaper!

| Alan Oscroft

Can the Barclays share price get any lower? Well, yes, it could. But here's why I think we're looking at…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Lifelong passive income for £5 a week? Here’s how

| Paul Summers

The stock market offers the best chance of generating passive income for life, according to our writer. Here's how he'd…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

With an 8% payout but down 12%, this dividend stock looks cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

Down 12% from March but with a strong balance sheet, great growth plans, and an 8%+ yield, star dividend stock…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Are NatWest shares too risky after its CEO quits?

| Cliff D'Arcy

NatWest shares took a battering this week, following damaging allegations against the bank by Nigel Farage. But I plan to…

Read more »

Young black female footballer training on stadium pitch
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy Frasers Group shares as profits rise 97%?

| Ben McPoland

Frasers Group shares have risen very strongly over the last five years and the retailer is now posting strong and…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

After a 45% fall in 5 years, is the BT share price a no-brainer buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

Since privatisation back in 1984, the BT share price has been through some scary booms and busts. Right now, it's…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Barclays shares flop, is this a buying opportunity?

| Dr. James Fox

Barclays shares fell 5% on Thursday morning after reporting better-than-expected results. Dr James Fox details why he sees this as…

Read more »