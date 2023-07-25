Home » Investing Articles » Is this 4% dividend-yielding stock ideal for passive income?

Is this 4% dividend-yielding stock ideal for passive income?

Sumayya Mansoor takes a closer look at a passive income stock. Should she buy or avoid the stock for her holdings?

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m on the lookout for dividend stocks that could boost my passive income. One stock I’m considering adding to my holdings is Tesco (LSE: TSCO).

Supermarket giant

Tesco is the UK’s largest supermarket chain. It also possesses a wholesale operation after it purchased Booker in recent years.

Let’s start by taking a look at Tesco’s share price. As I write, Tesco shares are trading for 260p. At this time last year, they were trading for 264p, which is a 1.5% drop over a 12-month period. More tellingly, Tesco shares have rallied 30%, from 200p to current levels since the end of September 2022.

The investment case

Let’s break down the pros and cons of me buying Tesco shares as a passive income stock.

To start with, I consider Tesco to be a defensive stock. This is because it sells essential food and everyday items consumers need including healthcare, toiletries, and home products. No matter the economic outlook, people need to eat and use personal hygiene products as well as keep their homes tidy. As well as its defensive capability, Tesco’s position as the largest supermarket in the UK can help it to translate this demand and its position into profits and shareholder returns.

On the flip side, Tesco’s market share has been dwindling for some time. This is mainly due to the rise of European competitors Lidl and Aldi entering the UK market and rapidly gaining market share. The price wars have led to many consumers changing their supermarket allegiance. Tightening margins for Tesco to combat the changing tide could impact profits and investor returns.

So let’s take a look at Tesco’s current rates of return. At present, it offers a dividend yield of just over 4%, which is above the FTSE 100 average. It is worth remembering that dividends are never guaranteed and can be cancelled at the discretion of the business at any time.

The current cost-of-living crisis means that many consumers are now essentially hunting for the cheapest products available. This is bad news for Tesco, and many other larger established retailers. Once-loyal customers may travel further, or go elsewhere to make their budget stretch further. One aspect where Tesco does well to attract its customers is its excellent Clubcard loyalty scheme where customers can build up points to be used, as well as purchase certain items cheaper than advertised.

Should I buy Tesco shares for passive income?

For me personally, there is a lot to take into account when considering Tesco shares for my holdings.

Tesco’s market position and size in the UK market is enviable. It also possesses a decent yield for returns at present too. On the other side of the coin, the current economic volatility and competition are factors putting me off investing.

Right now, I’ve decided to keep Tesco shares on my watch list. I believe I could use my hard-earned cash to buy better passive income stocks elsewhere. However, I will keep a close eye on developments.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Glencore shares seem cheap but something looks wrong

| Kevin Godbold

I’m tempted by Glencore shares because of the cheap-looking valuation but this one thing bothers me – am I being…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

10.2% yield! Here’s the British American Tobacco dividend forecast to 2025

| Royston Wild

British American Tobacco shares offer gigantic dividend yields based on current forecasts. But do they make the FTSE 100 share…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Turning an empty ISA into a tax-free second income of £30k a year!

| Charlie Carman

Using a Stocks and Shares ISA to invest for a second income has notable advantages. Here's how our writer would…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

At last, is this the turning point for the Vodafone share price?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Vodafone share price has plunged by over 40% in the last 12 months. But a positive trading update has…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

6% dividend yield! Should I buy high-yield Rio Tinto shares for a second income?

| Royston Wild

I'm searching the FTSE 100 for the best high-yield stocks to buy for my portfolio. Could Rio Tinto shares be…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Could Hargreaves Lansdown shares be turning a corner?

| Christopher Ruane

This writer sees reasons for optimism in a recent trading update. So is he ready to put money into Hargreaves…

Read more »

Middle-aged white male courier delivering boxes to young black lady
Investing Articles

1 cheap FTSE 100 stock to buy for growth and returns

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor examines a FTSE 100 stock she believes could be a great addition to her holdings for growth and…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

How I’d turn a £0 Stocks & Shares ISA into a £10k second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he'd start from £0 and build a Stocks & Shares ISA pot that can pay him…

Read more »