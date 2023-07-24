Home » Investing Articles » Up 20% in a month! How Hargreaves Lansdown shares won last week’s FTSE 100 rally

Up 20% in a month! How Hargreaves Lansdown shares won last week’s FTSE 100 rally

Hargreaves Lansdown shares rocketed last week as investors looked forward to the stock market recovery. Should I buy them?

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LSE: HL) shares were once a red hot favourite among investors, but lately they’ve lost their way. The FTSE 100 stock fell by more than half over the last five years, as its breakneck expansion slowed leaving the shares looking overvalued.

Wealth managers and financial advisers often struggle when the stock market falls, and we’ve been through some bumpy times due to the pandemic, war in Ukraine, tensions over Taiwan and rocketing inflation and interest rates. Yet the sector also rebounds sharply when the good times roll, as we saw last week.

Feeling more positive

Last Wednesday’s (19 July) surprise inflation drop put a rocket under fund managers M&G, Abrdn and Schroders, which all ended the week more than 4% higher. Advisory group St James’s Place bounced 5.78% but Hargreaves Lansdown smashed them all growing 11.1%. Its shares are up 19.43% over the last month, but just 8.4% over one year.

The £4.37bn company enjoyed a double booster on Wednesday, as it coincidentally published a positive set of results for Q4. These showed a healthy 6% increase in net new business to £1.7bn, with assets under management up 2% to £134bn.

Personally, I’m feeling bullish about UK shares right now, as inflation retreats and interest rates peak. Maybe I’m getting carried away after last week’s excitement, and I accept that we’re not out of the woods yet.

If July’s inflation figure disappoints, or the Bank of England hikes base rates by 50 basis points to 5.5% on August 3 and delivers some hawkish guidance, recent gains could vanish.

Another concern is that Hargreaves Lansdown isn’t the cheapest stock on the FTSE 100. Despite its troubles, it still trade at 18.4 times earnings. However, it’s forecast to deliver a decent dividend yield of 4.43% this year, rising to 4.95% in 2024. While there are bigger dividend payers on the index, Hargreaves Lansdown offers better share growth prospects than most, in my view.

It’s a bit pricey all round

It faces tough competition from a plethora of rival platforms such as AJ Bell, Bestinvest, Interactive Investor and Fidelity. Another worry is that Hargreaves tends to come out as the most expensive, which may be why it recently cut prices. It doesn’t seem to be harming the brand, which is fabled for its customer service. Client numbers grew by another 13,000 to more than 1.8m in Q4. 

The main thing stopping me buying Hargreaves Lansdown shares today is that I’m irritated at missing out on the recent 20% jump. There’s nothing I can do about that now. I’ll be looking for a buying opportunity before the next rally, because I suspect Hargreaves may lead that one too.

Timing share price purchases is next to impossible. Whenever I buy Hargreaves Lansdown, I will aim to hold them for a minimum 10 years, and ideally longer. That will exposing me to every stage of the stock market cycle. I’ll be hoping for a lot more ups than downs.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in M&G Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, M&G Plc, and Schroders Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

Turning a brand new ISA into a passive income of £20k a year

| Alan Oscroft

We all invest in the hope of one day being able to put our feet up and enjoy a bit…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Would I buy National Grid shares with my last £100?

| Paul Summers

Would our writer invest his last bit of cash in FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) stalwart National Grid (LON:NG) shares. Yes, but…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

AI watch: are US tech stocks about to fall off a cliff?

| Kevin Godbold

Some analysts are sounding a warning about bubble-like valuations in US tech stocks involved in AI, but not all of…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Why I believe AI mania will result in a stock market crash

| Andrew Mackie

As AI-related excitement likely concludes in a stock market crash, Andrew Mackie is looking to buy cheap shares in forgotten…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Still at a discount to March’s high, Shell shares look cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

A recommitment to its core business as oil and gas prices rise, plus great shareholder rewards and trading operations make…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

The Vodafone share price is surging. Is this the start of a recovery?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After recently hitting 70p, the Vodafone share price is now experiencing a rebound. Are we about to see a major…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Value Shares

9.22% a year! This cheap income stock is a once-in-a-decade opportunity and I’m buying it

| Harvey Jones

I've already made two purchases of this dirt cheap FTSE 100 income stock in recent months. Now I'm planning to…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

The [email protected] Capital (SYME) share price is down 90%. But why do investors now love the stock?

| James Beard

Since the company floated in March 2020, the [email protected] Capital (SYME) share price has crashed 90%. But it's surged in…

Read more »