Home » Investing Articles » Just released: the 3 best dividend-focused stocks to buy before August [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just released: the 3 best dividend-focused stocks to buy before August [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Latest posts by Mark Rogers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub

Image source: Getty Images

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK

Our monthly Ice Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of income-focused Ice recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Diageo (LSE:DGE)

  • While Diageo was formed in 1997, the history of many of its famous brands stretches back much further. Its six top brands were founded between 1759 and 1974 – showing strong staying power. 
  • Diageo produced double-digit sales growth to £9.4bn in its first half, reflecting price increases for its sought after brands. 
  • Its performance reflects its outstanding portfolio, continued investment in brand-building, and its agile supply chain. 
  • Over the medium term, it expects to grow organic net sales between 5% and 7%, with operating profit in the range of 6% to 9%. 
  • CEO Sir Ivan Menezes has stepped down after 10-years in the job, being replaced by chief operating officer Debra Crew in June. While change can be unsettling, Crew has strong consumer goods experience at listed blue-chips including PepsiCo and Nestle, and already served on Diageo’s board. 
  • It has a stable track record of raising dividends for shareholders with a five-year CAGR of 3.9%. It currently offers a trailing yield of 2.3%. 

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

Want All 3 “Best Buys Now” Picks? Enter Your Email Address!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo.  

More on Investing Articles

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks I wouldn’t touch with a hazmat suit

| Mark Tovey

When it comes to selecting growth stocks, not all that glitters is gold. Here's why I'm bearish on fintech firm…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

£15K in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a second income of £5K+ a year!

| Ben McPoland

Could this writer earn a £5,000 second income by investing £15,000 today with a long-term mindset? Here, he explains why…

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

An unloved penny stock I’m considering buying with £2,000 in August!

| Royston Wild

Spending some cash on penny stocks can be a great way for share pickers to bolster long-term returns. Here's one…

Read more »

Number 5 foil balloon and gold confetti on black.
Investing Articles

£5 a day invested in cheap UK shares could create passive income of £20k a year!

| Charlie Carman

Investing just a fiver a day in UK dividend stocks starting today could produce a sizeable passive income stream in…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy Rolls-Royce’s dirt cheap shares?

| Royston Wild

The Rolls-Royce share price seems to offer exceptional value at current levels. So should I consider opening a position in…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Why Ocado soared 12% higher in the FTSE 100 today

| Ben McPoland

Shares of the FTSE 100 online grocer are now up 43% in the last month alone. Is the stock still…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How to pick the best FTSE dividend shares

| Alan Oscroft

After the UK stock market has had such an awful decade, I'm seeing a lot of attractive dividend shares out…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing For Beginners

4 points for investors to note about RC365 shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the 833% jump in the RC365 shares but flags up several points that he feels need to…

Read more »