Home » Investing Articles » Zero savings? I’d use the Warren Buffett method and start investing now

Zero savings? I’d use the Warren Buffett method and start investing now

Christopher Ruane outlines some key lessons from the investment career of Warren Buffett he puts to work when finding shares to buy.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A lot of people reach a point in life where their savings fall short of what they would like to have. However, even at 30, 40, or 50 it is still possible to start building wealth by getting into good investment habits.

I would draw inspiration from hugely successful investors like Warren Buffett in doing that.

Get rich slow

One key lesson from Buffett’s long career is that time can be the friend of the patient investor.

Some people think of the stock market as a get-rich-quick scheme. But long-term investment in high-quality companies is not a sudden fix for personal finances.

Buffett has bought shares in major businesses like American Express, then held onto them for decades hoping that over time their business quality will lead to share price growth.

Dividend income

Share price growth is not the only way an investor can make money from the stock market however. Dividends are also an important source of regular income for many investors.

Buffett receives billions of dollars a year in dividends. Rather than withdraw them from his business (for example by paying his own shareholders a dividend), he leaves them inside to fund more growth.

As a private shareholder, I can do a similar thing. It is called compounding.

Compounding is reinvesting dividends, so that in turn they also start to earn dividends. Over time, compounding can be a significant source of income.

Focus on quality

Another hallmark of Buffett’s approach to investing is his relentless focus on quality. He sticks to proven companies with business models he understands. He also looks for some sort of competitive advantage that can help a company make profits.

Interestingly, many such shares are well-known and have been around for decades. The ‘Sage of Omaha’ is not trying to uncover a business few investors have yet discovered, hoping to beat them to it. Rather, he is happy to invest in large, well-known businesses hiding in plain sight.

But one thing he does focus on is cost. Even a great business can make a poor investment at the wrong price. So Buffett tries to buy great businesses – at a fair price.

Getting started

Having no savings and not knowing where to start, it can be a bit daunting knowing how to begin.

Buffett started his investment portfolio as a schoolboy, saving some money from a paper round and buying a few shares.

As an adult, I think a similar approach can work well. I would start small, while I learnt about the stock market and share valuation. I would also save money regularly that I could put into my investment portfolio to help me grow it over time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

This simple passive income idea could earn me £300 a month

| Christopher Ruane

By investing the right amount in well-chosen shares, this writer believes he could earn hundreds of pounds in monthly passive…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Up 10% in a week, is it time to back Hargreaves Lansdown shares?

| Dr. James Fox

One of Dr James Fox's favourite shares jumped 10% over the past week's trading. Here's why he believes this rally…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

I’d heed Max Ehrmann’s warning before plunging into cheap shares now

| Kevin Godbold

I’d forget what's been said so many times about no-brainer cheap shares and listen to what Max Ehrmann advised back…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

A lifelong second income for £10 a week? Here’s how I’d achieve it

| Kevin Godbold

Here are the vital factors I’d aim to leverage to generate a second income from stocks and shares that can…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Here are the 10 top FTSE 100 shares I’d buy right now

| Alan Oscroft

As valuations keep changing, I keep looking at FTSE 100 shares and thinking "What if I could start all over…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

Are growth stocks dead in 2023?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Growth stocks have massively underperformed since 2022 as the days of near-zero interest rates are over. Is this the end…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in Haleon shares 1 year ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Haleon shares are one of the newest additions to the FTSE 100. Here, Dr James Fox takes a closer look…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Could NIO shares be the biggest winner of H2?

| Dr. James Fox

NIO shares are currently trading near a steady level, but fell following Tesla's earning report. Dr James Fox explains his…

Read more »