Home » Investing Articles » If I’d put £1,000 in Haleon shares 1 year ago, here’s what I’d have now!

If I’d put £1,000 in Haleon shares 1 year ago, here’s what I’d have now!

Haleon shares are one of the newest additions to the FTSE 100. Here, Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the consumer healthcare giant.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Haleon (LSE:HLN) shares started trading on the LSE’s Main Market at 8:00am on Monday 18 July 2022, making the stock just over a year old. The stock displayed some volatility after launch, but if I had invested a year ago, today I’d be up around 8.8%.

Adding in the dividend yield, which for the first year sat at 0.73%, a £1,000 investment a year ago would be worth around £1,095 today. That’s a very positive return in what has been a very challenging market.

What is it?

Haleon was launched as an independent company separate from GSK last year, driven by several compelling reasons to establish the consumer healthcare brand as a distinct entity from the pharmaceutical giant. GSK was also able to cash in on the sale and reallocate debt to the new business with more reliable cash flows.

Haleon’s strong start is evident from its impressive financial highlights in the first quarter of 2023:

  • Revenue: £2.9 billion, a significant 13.7% increase year-over-year
  • Operating profit: £725 million, showing a remarkable 34% year-over-year growth
  • Adjusted earnings per share: 22.4 pence, indicating a notable 32% year-on-year rise

These results align with its expectations and demonstrate the company’s commitment to achieving management’s objectives of organic growth of 4-6% annually over the medium term. Additionally, Haleon aims to achieve a return on capital of 15%, or higher, during the same period.

Reasons for strength

It may have overachieved in its first year of business as an independent entity. Especially given the challenges facings consumers during the cost-of-living crisis.

However, as we know, companies with strong brands tends to outperform in periods of economic weakness. These are defensive qualities that take a long time to replicate. Haleon has a world-leading portfolio that includes over 60 brands, notably Sensodyne, Panadol, Voltaren, Theraflu, and Centrum.

Additionally, the company’s strong global presence in over 100 countries has likely been beneficial, enabling it to capitalise on currency fluctuations and gain advantages from the pound’s weakness in international markets.

Where next?

The currency tailwind that has benefited Haleon may diminish in the near and medium terms, depending on the market’s balance between higher interest rates and overall macroeconomic health. Additionally, analysts anticipate increased competition in the consumer healthcare market, potentially exerting pressure on margins in the long run.

Currently trading at 17 times earnings, the forward price-to-earnings ratio appears higher, at around 25 times, as cost inflation is expected to impact earnings throughout the year. While the company has achieved adjusted earnings per share of 4.2p, it fell short of expectations, which stood at 5.24p. This may be reflective of future quarters.

Despite some possible near-term challenges, Haleon remains a highly attractive business, with a firm grip on the international consumer healthcare market. I already hold its shares and I’m considering adding more to my portfolio. Despite expectations of growing competition, I believe Haleon’s competitive advantage will pull through.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Haleon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Haleon Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

This simple passive income idea could earn me £300 a month

| Christopher Ruane

By investing the right amount in well-chosen shares, this writer believes he could earn hundreds of pounds in monthly passive…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Up 10% in a week, is it time to back Hargreaves Lansdown shares?

| Dr. James Fox

One of Dr James Fox's favourite shares jumped 10% over the past week's trading. Here's why he believes this rally…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

I’d heed Max Ehrmann’s warning before plunging into cheap shares now

| Kevin Godbold

I’d forget what's been said so many times about no-brainer cheap shares and listen to what Max Ehrmann advised back…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Zero savings? I’d use the Warren Buffett method and start investing now

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines some key lessons from the investment career of Warren Buffett he puts to work when finding shares…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

A lifelong second income for £10 a week? Here’s how I’d achieve it

| Kevin Godbold

Here are the vital factors I’d aim to leverage to generate a second income from stocks and shares that can…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Here are the 10 top FTSE 100 shares I’d buy right now

| Alan Oscroft

As valuations keep changing, I keep looking at FTSE 100 shares and thinking "What if I could start all over…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

Are growth stocks dead in 2023?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Growth stocks have massively underperformed since 2022 as the days of near-zero interest rates are over. Is this the end…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Could NIO shares be the biggest winner of H2?

| Dr. James Fox

NIO shares are currently trading near a steady level, but fell following Tesla's earning report. Dr James Fox explains his…

Read more »