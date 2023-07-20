Home » Investing Articles » 3 shares I’d buy as the FTSE 100 soars

3 shares I’d buy as the FTSE 100 soars

The FTSE 100 leapt on Wednesday, after UK inflation unexpectedly cooled. Despite this rise, I see these three Footsie stocks as crazily cheap today.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After the latest figure for UK inflation came in lower than expected, the FTSE 100 index leapt. As I write on Wednesday afternoon, it is up 2.2% on Tuesday’s close, boosted by rate-sensitive stocks.

Even so, I regard the UK’s blue-chip index as very undervalued right now. It trades on a lowly multiple of 10.5, for an earnings yield of 9.5%. Meanwhile, a dividend yield exceeding 4% a year provides a valuable source of income for patient investors like me.

Three FTSE 100 shares I’d buy for income

Speaking of income, here are three undervalued Footsie stocks I already own that I’d gladly buy more of for their dividend-generating power (sorted in order of highest to lowest cash yield):

CompanySectorShare priceP/E ratio*Dividend yieldDividend cover
VodafoneTelecoms73.64p7.210.5%1.3
Legal & GeneralAsset management237.2p6.58.2%1.9
Rio TintoMining5,085p8.78.0%1.4
* Price-to-earnings ratio

Here’s how these three high-yielding shares have performed over one and five years, respectively (all figures exclude dividends): L&G: -6.7%, -11.1% | Rio: +8%, +24.4% | Vodafone: -43.9%, -58.6%

The biggest dog of the three is Vodafone (LSE: VOD), whose shares have crashed hard over 12 months and five years. Yet I have a hunch that the telecoms giant could be poised to turn the tanker around under its new CEO, Margherita Della Valle.

However, one big problem is that the group’s dividend is covered only 1.3 times by historic earnings. Hence, new broom Della Valle may decide to ‘kitchen sink’ Vodafone’s problems in 2023, perhaps cutting this precious payout at the same time.

Future Footsie winners

As for Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO), its cash payout is also covered by a low multiple of earnings — just 1.4. What’s more, the mega-miner previously cut its dividend in 2016 and 2022. And with metals prices weakening this year, 2023’s earnings will be lower than 2022’s.

Despite this, I see Rio Tinto as a long-term ‘buy and hold’ stock for my family portfolio. As well as generous dividends, I hope to enjoy strong capital growth from this FTSE 100 share over the next decade.

Finally, my pick of this trio is insurance group and asset manager Legal & General (LSE: LGEN). This quality business is run by excellent management and has a long history of raising its dividend payments.

What’s more, L&G didn’t even cut this shareholder payout during 2020/21’s Covid-19 crisis. In addition, L&G’s cash stream is covered almost twice by trailing earnings, so it looks pretty safe to me.

In summary, I’d gladly buy more of all three of these FTSE 100 dividend dynamos today — if I had any cash to spare, that is!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in all three shares mentioned above. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Can easyJet shares make me rich?

| Kevin Godbold

easyJet’s third-quarter update shows the business is performing well, but can the shares make a good long-term investment now?

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Spotlight on FTSE 100 stock Barratt Developments

| G A Chester

Barratt Developments has just released the first trading update from one of the big volume builders since April. Here's what…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Value Shares

I’ve just missed a brilliant chance to buy cheap Taylor Wimpey shares. Will I get another?

| Harvey Jones

Taylor Wimpey shares have been flying in recent days as markets anticipate peak interest rates. Are they still good value?

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

The Scottish Mortgage share price looks like a no-brainer buy for me

| Alan Oscroft

The Scottish Mortgage share price is on the up a bit now, but the discount is still huge. I probably…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

I’ve been buying ‘hated’ UK shares for weeks. Now they’re flying

| Harvey Jones

Top UK shares have been trading at rock-bottom valuations in recent months, so I bought as many as I could…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

Up 12% in a week! Is this my once-in-a-decade chance to buy Persimmon shares?

| Harvey Jones

Persimmon shares trade at similar levels to 10 years ago but now could be a great time to buy them…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy British American Tobacco shares today

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane offers a trio of considerations that help explain why he recently added more British American Tobacco shares to…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Nvidia stock: time to sell and bank some profits?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has been very bullish on Nvidia stock recently. However, he just sold some of his shares in the…

Read more »