Home » Investing Articles » What investors can learn from the ending of Russia’s Ukraine grain deal

What investors can learn from the ending of Russia’s Ukraine grain deal

Investors may not realise that the Ukraine grain deal could be linked to world methane emmisions – a notorious greenhouse gas.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For investors, the latest news from Russia means the prices of some commodities will likely rise, at least in the short term.

But maybe the situation can be mitigated from affecting the poorest people in the world by supplying alternatives.

Unwanted side-effects

From bitter experience, I find that wheat gives me bloating and wind anyway. So I switched to eating oats as an alternative some considerable time ago. Maybe a programme of education and alternative imports to poorer nations could help the situation – I’ll leave that one hanging, as sharper minds than mine decide what will happen next.

But I can’t help but draw an analogy with the process of stock investing. Sometimes the brightest hopes among the stocks in my portfolio don’t work out as planned. So I dump them and switch to alternatives. And that attitude has had a transformational effect on my investment results.

In case readers don’t know, Russia axed its Ukraine grain deal just before the deadline for renewal.

Ukraine is one of the world’s major grain producers. The country mainly grows and exports wheat, corn and barley. And the European Commission reckons Ukraine accounts for 10% of the world wheat market, 15% of the corn market, and 13% of the barley market, according to German broadcaster DW. 

And with more than 50% of world trade, it’s also the main player on the sunflower oil market.

Flexible and nimble

It pays to be flexible and nimble in today’s geopolitical environment. And the same mindset can work well in the world of investing.

However, I’d set that against aiming for a long-term investment strategy. After all, it takes time for great businesses to work hard in a portfolio. And to compound their earnings to produce a satisfactory investment outcome.

But I’ve added a bit of stock-trader wisdom to my approach in recent years. And that’s because the tactics employed by traders tend to be more focused and precise.

I learnt from the legendary US trader/investor Jesse Livermore that his most successful investments “were right from the start”. And I gleaned from celebrated US stock trader Dan Zanger that “winning horses don’t back-up into the gate.”

And to me, that means stopping losses, and stopping them early by selling. So that’s what I do.

Heck, even the dyed-in-the-wool long-term investor with the biggest store of patience in the whole entire world – Lord John Lee – owned up to stopping losses a few years ago. As did one of the most-accomplished value investors the UK has ever seen – Anthony Bolton – years earlier.

The moral of the story? It’s Billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s no. 1 rule of money management – first don’t lose.

In other words, I aim to approach my long-term stocks and shares investment strategy with a risk-first attitude. And if my positions aren’t ‘right’ from the start, I’m ruthless with them, and they’re out – no questions.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

The BAE share price is down 11% in 3 months. Time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

I kicked myself when I saw the BAE share price soar in 2022, having watched the stock for years. Is…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Should investors consider buying as the Diageo share price sits near 52-week lows?

| Ben McPoland

The Diageo share price has drifted lower in 2023 as three dark clouds hang over it. Should investors look beyond…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Which is better value, the BT or Vodafone share price?

| Alan Oscroft

I've found the both the Vodafone and the BT share price to be frustrating over the years. Today, I put…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5k in 3i Group shares three years ago here’s what I’d have today

| Harvey Jones

3i Group shares are among the best-performing on the FTSE 100 in recent years, and it's about time I added…

Read more »

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

1 of my top investment ideas for the second half of 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has been thinking about good stocks to own for the second half of 2023 (and beyond). Here’s one…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Down 38% from January, this FTSE 100 dividend star looks cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 mining giant is a heavyweight commodities markets player, pays high dividends and is down sharply so looks…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Savvy insiders are buying this FTSE 250 stock

| James Beard

Insiders are spending thousands on this FTSE 250 stock. But, perhaps more significantly, another retailer is joining in too. What's…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

2 high-yield FTSE 100 stocks! Should I buy them for long-term dividend income?

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best UK shares to buy for passive income. But could these high-yielding stocks end up costing…

Read more »