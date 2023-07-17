Home » Investing Articles » The Santander share price is up 12% in a month! Should I buy this bank instead of Lloyds?

The Santander share price is up 12% in a month! Should I buy this bank instead of Lloyds?

The Santander share price has smashed most banking stocks over the last year and it offers a terrific yield, too. Have I bought the wrong bank?

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Banco Santander (LSE: BNC) share price has been on a roll this year, rising 18.43% since January. That’s a much brighter performance than the FTSE 100 bank I’ve personally been snapping up in recent months. Have I backed the wrong (black) horse?

I’ve focused my firepower on Lloyds Banking Group, whose shares have failed to reward my faith in them so far, falling 5.43% year-to-date. Over 12 months, Santander has done even better, rising 45.43% against meagre growth of just 4.06% from Lloyds.

Past performance figures are no guide to the future, as we all know, but there are other reasons why Santander could outshine Lloyds.

These are two very different operations. Santander is one of the largest banks in the world, with operations in Europe, the US and two particularly fast growing regions, Latin America and Eastern Europe. In contrast, Lloyds is a low-risk, low-growth operation that is now almost totally focused on the UK market. Its market cap of £28.72bn pales against Santander’s €56bn and the gap is likely to widen over time.

Buying the banks

Santander would have posted full-year attributable profit of €2.795bn in Q1, but for a temporary €224m banking levy that cut the annual increase from 8% to 1%. The figure that leaps out is that the group added 9m customers in the last year alone, lifting the total to 161m. Lloyds has 26m and that probably won’t rise by much.

Both passed last week’s Bank of England stress tests without a hitch. They’re also keen to reward shareholders. Santander recentlyincreased its shareholder payout ratio from 40% to 50% of attributable profit in 2023, a figure that includes share buybacks.

Santander is forecast to yield 4.79% this year and 5.89% in 2024. Lloyds looks set to be even more generous, with a forecast yield of 6.32% this year and 6.95% in 2024. These yields are all well covered more than three times by earnings. They’re both top income stocks.

Both look cheap too. Santander trades at a cheap-looking forward valuation of 5.85 times earnings for 2023, with Lloyds at 6.04 times. Sector valuations are low across the board, as investors worry about a global recession, and banks likely to see an increase in loan impairments as a result.

Santander suffered €2.9bn worth of loan-loss provisions in Q1. Lloyds set aside a much smaller sum of £243m for debt defaults in Q1. These are likely to rise with inflation still rampant as the Fed, European Central Bank and BoE are still hiking interest rates.

There’s a chance the global banking crisis could return with a vengeance. Santander wasn’t particularly troubled by this year’s problems, but with operations across the US, Europe and Latin America, there is a danger that panic in one region could spread. Lloyds looks much safer on that score. I have to balance that risk against Santander’s more exciting growth prospects.

I’m happy to have bought Lloyds shares, and with luck they should start to recover when the BoE gets on top of inflation. But my next banking sector purchase, when I have some cash to spare, will be Santander. It’s good to spread the risk around, and the rewards.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks I’d buy to hold for 10 years!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best penny stocks to own for the next decade. Here are two I'll be looking to…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

If starting from scratch with stock market investing, this is what I’d do first

| Kevin Godbold

If I could start again with stock market investing I’d aim to mitigate risk and build things up by following…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Just released: July’s high-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Is FTSE 100 company Hargreaves Lansdown a no-brainer stock for dividend investors?

| Mark Tovey

I'm on the hunt for a high-paying FTSE 100 dividend stock. Could Hargreaves Lansdown power my portfolio with passive income?

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

£10 a day invested in cheap LSE shares could create a second income of £31,750 a year!

| Ben McPoland

Investing a tenner a day in dirt cheap UK stocks could lock in high returns and secure a very attractive…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Are National Grid shares a no-brainer buy for dividend investors?

| Alan Oscroft

Investors often rate National Grid shares very highly for building up a long-term passive income portfolio. Are they right to…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks that look tempting as they fall!

| Ben McPoland

FTSE 100 stocks are out of favour and valuations appear extremely cheap. Here are two Footsie shares that look enticing…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy dirt cheap LSE shares?

| Alan Oscroft

Since investors dumped LSE shares in the wake of the Covid crisis, the London stock market has looked very sick…

Read more »