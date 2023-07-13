Home » Investing Articles » Does the Aviva share price make it the FTSE 100’s best value buy?

Does the Aviva share price make it the FTSE 100’s best value buy?

The economy shrank in May, and the Aviva share price is down with the rest of the insurance sector. Time to buy, perhaps?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I keep trying to decide which is the best FTSE 100 stock to buy. And it usually comes down to a choice among the same handful. Today, I’m looking at this year’s Aviva (LSE: AV.) share price falls… and I like what I see.

Another bad year

Aviva shares have dipped another 12% so far in 2023. And that brings them to a five-year loss of 40%.

Saying that, anyone smart enough to have bought right after the Covid crash would be sitting on a nice profit now. Not that I did. No, I bought in some time before that.

Still, it doesn’t make sense to try timing our buys. That’s because we just can’t tell what might happen next month, next week, tomorrow. The pandemic made that clear.

Long-term clarity

The pandemic also made something else clear to me. Even the biggest stock market crashes tend to quickly vanish and just look like blips on the long-term chart.

I mean the FTSE 100 is down only 3% over five years, which is just a blink of the eye for a long-term investor. And that’s after the biggest global catastrophe we’ve seen for decades.

Stock valuation

Long-term valuation is what counts, and I think the low Aviva share price makes it very attractive.

On headline measures, we’re looking at a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of only 7.5, about half the Footsie’s long-term average. And the City expects a dividend yield of more than 8%.

Now that all might look good if a company isn’t in any trouble. But, let’s face it, the insurance business can come under a lot of pressure in economic hard times. And the latest figures show the UK economy shrank in May. So, yes, hard times.

Company refocus

Aviva is going through a refocus of its own too. In recent years, it’s been a long way from the leanest or most efficient in the sector. So those shying away from insurers in general might be even less keen on Aviva.

Does all this mean Aviva is one to avoid? It might be, for those with a short-term outlook and who want to minimise risk. Oh, and for investing firms that can’t see past the next quarter and don’t want to be seen holding this year’s losers.

But for long-term investors who don’t mind a bit of risk, I think we might have a glowing opportunity to buy in cheaply.

Sentiment change

Sentiment is against Aviva shares right now, but sentiment changes. And seeing how the first half has gone might be one of the things that does it.

H1 results are due on 16 August. I’ll be mostly looking for liquidity and cash flow measures. If they’re healthy, and dividend prospects look good, I might buy some more.

Aviva isn’t the lowest risk stock in the FTSE 100, not by some way. And insurance stocks can be cyclical and volatile. But it might be the Footsie’s best contrarian stock to buy right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-lifetime chance to buy penny share Superdry under 77p?

| Charlie Carman

Penny share Superdry is trading near its lowest-ever level since its 2010 IPO. Is this a great time to buy…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

I’d buy cheap dividend stocks now, for a lifetime of passive income

| Alan Oscroft

You can forget Cash ISAs as far as I'm concerned. My retirement cash is going into top UK dividend stocks…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Dividend Shares

At £4.64, could dirt-cheap Glencore shares be a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity?

| Mark Tovey

Glencore shares look like a cheap way to get in on the scramble for green metals. The mining giant is…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

The value of a different perspective

| Malcolm Wheatley

Relying only on viewpoints that mesh with your own can be dangerous. Better by far to seek out different perspectives:…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Is this falling penny stock an opportunity or one to avoid like the plague?

| Sumayya Mansoor

This penny stock has been on a downward trajectory for some time now. Could it be a bargain buy with…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Growth Shares

Why everyone is talking about Mattel stock as it surges

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the hype around Mattel stock is associated with the new Barbie movie, but why an investment…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

With an 8.4% dividend yield, are Imperial Brands shares a buy?

| Gordon Best

Imperial Brands shares pay one of the highest dividend yields in the market, but are they worth buying at the…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Growth Shares

2 unusual shares to help build a £1m Stocks & Shares ISA

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews a stock with exposure to China and a private equity giant as two ideas for his Stocks…

Read more »