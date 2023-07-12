Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » If I’d spent £5k on this top penny stock in 2003 I’d have £642k today

If I’d spent £5k on this top penny stock in 2003 I’d have £642k today

Sadly, I didn’t buy this penny stock 20 years ago, but those who did have made fortunes. Yet I still think it’s worth buying today.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A brilliant way to get rich from investing in shares is to buy a penny stock that’s going places, and hold onto it for years.

I recently looked at Ashtead Group, which is the best performing FTSE 100 share of the last two decades, and was stunned to discover it had turned £5k into £2.28m over 20 years. That’s an unbelievable 41,408% total return, with dividends reinvested.

In that time, Ashtead shares jumped from 13p to £53.96p and it’s not the only FTSE 100 stock to go from pennies to investment heaven. Over the same 20-year period, the JD Sports Fashion (LSE: JD) share price soared from around 1.35p to 141.25p.

FTSE fashion flier

The multichannel retailer of branded sports- and leisurewear has delivered a total return of 12,739%, with all dividends reinvested, according to figures calculated for me by online investment platform AJ Bell. That would have turned a £5,000 investment into a staggering £641,950, and demonstrated the potential rewards of long-term investing.

JD Sports has caught the spirit of our age, as athleisure went mainstream and everybody wears trainers, with branded names like Adidas, Nike and Reebok dominating. JD has lucrative tie-ups with all of them.

Measured over a decade, it’s the best performing FTSE 100 stock of all, up 1,653% (Ashtead was second up 800%). That would have turned £5k into £82,650, which isn’t too shabby either. It’s up 15.34% over the last year, despite the cost-of-living crisis. That compares to growth of just 0.84% on the FTSE 100 as a whole. However, it’s only the 25th best performer on the index.

So much for the past. I didn’t invest in JD Sports shares when they were dirt cheap, so the only question that matters now is whether I should buy them today.

In May, management reported “soft” trading in its North American markets and given that a US recession is still on the cards, there’s a chance that could continue. Yet its UK, European and Asia Pacific businesses are holding up and it still expects full-year profit to top £1bn.

JD continues to lay the groundwork for future growth, buying French sportswear retailer Courir for €520m in May. This month, it signed its first-ever franchise deal in the Middle East, with Dubai-based GMG, and bought the rest of Iberian Sports Retail Group it didn’t already own for €500.1m.

I’d expect more of this

JD still looks cheap, despite its incredible growth, trading at just 10.3 times earnings. As a £7.31bn company, I can’t expect it to grow by another 12,739%. That would turn it into a £930bn giant. But given its international ambitions and £1.47bn of net cash, it still has plenty of room to expand.

Inevitably, there are risks. Fashion is notoriously volatile (although I don’t see the younger generation swapping their trainers for spats and suits). Big brands like Nike could drop JD to sell product direct to consumers, which would be a huge blow if it ever happened.

I’ve obviously missed out on the real share price action, but it really does seem that JD Sports has more in its locker. I’ll buy it when I have the cash, especially if the share price dips at some point.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Happy parents playing with little kids riding in box
Investing Articles

At under £10, is the Persimmon share price in bargain territory?

| Harshil Patel

It’s a rocky time for UK’s housing market. Our writer looks at the falling Persimmon share price and considers if…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

If I was down to my last £50 to invest, I’d buy this growth stock

| Mark Tovey

Softening sales reset expectations for this growth stock, but solid financials make Watches of Switzerland a sound buy for my…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Growth Shares

3 points to watch for Rolls-Royce shares ahead of half-year results

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith previews the upcoming earnings release and specifically digs into points that could impact Rolls-Royce shares.

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Growth Shares

3 reasons why everyone is talking about Centrica shares right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up new deals and a positive AGM update as some of the reasons why Centrica shares are…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

If I was down to my last £100 to invest, I’d buy this growth stock

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the growth stock that he'd buy for long-term gains if he was tight on cash and could…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Down 13% from its 2023 high, Shell’s share price looks a bargain to me

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price is down 13% this year, but a focus on its core businesses and excellent shareholder rewards make…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Now below £10. Are Persimmon shares the bargain of the decade?

| James Beard

Having lost 70% of their value since February 2000, Persimmon shares are now the cheapest they have been in 10…

Read more »

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I think my Stocks and Shares ISA is about to soar!

| James Beard

Over recent months my Stocks and Shares ISA has taken a bit of a battering. But here's why I think…

Read more »