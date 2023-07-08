Home » Investing Articles » How to start building passive income with £25 a week

How to start building passive income with £25 a week

Earning a passive income is one of the best ways to achieve financial freedom. Zaven Boyrazian explains how to start building one with just £25 a week.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Senior woman potting plant in garden at home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Building a passive income stream is arguably one of the most common financial goals. After all, who doesn’t love the idea of making money without having to lift a finger.

There are lots of different ways to get started tackling this objective. But most, such as starting a business or becoming a real estate mogul, require considerable starting capital. Investing in the stock market is slightly different.

It’s true investors will still need a large portfolio to make any meaningful income. But the journey to get there can be launched with just £25 a week. Here’s how.

Building passive income from scratch

To kick off an income portfolio, an investor first needs money to make their first purchase. Fortunately, we live in a time of technological and financial innovation where the cost of buying and selling stocks is extremely low, from as little as £5 per transaction.

But even at this level, if I’m consistently investing £25 a week, it creates a problem. That’s because £5 out of £25 is 20%. In other words, I would need to generate a 20% return on investment before breaking even. So clearly, a smarter approach is needed.

Instead of investing money each week, let’s put it into a savings account until a more substantial sum has been accumulated. A benefit of the recent interest rate hikes is that many savings accounts are currently offering around 4% interest, so investors can still earn while building a lump sum of capital.

After about three months, investors will have around £325 saved up (excluding any interest earned). And now, to break even, a passive income investment only needs to generate a 1.5% return – far easier to achieve.

Finding the right dividend stocks

Since the objective is focused on income rather than growth, dividend stocks will likely be the ideal investment target. These are companies that have typically reached a state of industry maturity.

As such, they’re not likely to deliver skyrocketing share price gains. But they also have a habit of returning excess generated cash to shareholders via a dividend. And in the long run, this can more than make up for it.

Dividend stocks exist in almost every industry, giving investors plenty of room to diversify. However, it’s essential to understand that dividends, unlike interest payments on debt, are not mandatory. These are optional payments made at the discretion of the management team. And consequently, there are countless examples of firms cutting or suspending shareholder payouts.

Needless to say, a dividend cut will be bad news for a passive income portfolio. So how can investors avoid this situation? There’s always an element of risk when it comes to investing. And sometimes companies can become disrupted through no fault of their own – just look at travel stocks in 2020.

However, the risk of being exposed to a dividend cut can be mitigated by carefully examining a business’s cash flow. This is what ultimately funds shareholder payouts. And dividends often follow if a group has a consistent track record of expanding revenue and earnings.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

How I’m buying cheap UK shares now and aiming to become a stock market millionaire

| Kevin Godbold

The status of a stock market millionaire really is within the grasp of private investors, even when they're on an…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Value stocks: what I’m doing before earnings season!

| Dr. James Fox

With earnings seasons approaching, Dr James Fox explores whether he should continue buying his favourite value stocks, or keep his…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

A thousand ways to make $1,000 like Warren Buffett

| James Beard

In 1937, Warren Buffett borrowed a book from his local library that changed his life. I think its contents are…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Interest rates are 5%. Should I dump dividend stocks and put money into savings accounts?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Now that interest rates are higher, investors can obtain relatively attractive returns from savings accounts. So is it game-over for…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Should I buy cheap Rolls-Royce shares while they’re still under 155p?

| Matthew Dumigan

With Rolls-Royce shares currently up by around 54% year to date, our writer explores whether they offer good value to…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10k in FTSE 100 shares to aim for a £250 monthly passive income

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer shares how they would go about investing £10,000 in FTSE 100 shares with the aim of eventually generating…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

At 44p, could dirt-cheap Lloyds shares be a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity?

| Matthew Dumigan

With Lloyds shares currently trading around the 44p mark, our writer explores whether they could present a rare and valuable…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

2 of the ‘safest’ UK dividend stocks on the planet

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The UK is home to some of the safest dividend stocks in the world. Here are two companies with multi-decade…

Read more »