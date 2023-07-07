Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy 3,343 shares of this FTSE 100 stock for £100 in monthly passive income

I’d buy 3,343 shares of this FTSE 100 stock for £100 in monthly passive income

This FTSE 100 stock is now offering a near 9% annual yield. Here’s how I’d take advantage to bring myself a £100 monthly income.

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
| More on:
estate agent welcoming a couple to house viewing

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 is a great place for dividends. The index is filled with quality companies, many of which pay me a passive income just for holding stock in them. Here’s one that could give me £100 a month if I bought 3,343 shares.

£100 a month

Barratt Developments (LSE: BDEV) is one of the UK’s largest housebuilders. It builds homes across the country (around 18,000 last year) and its earnings are used to offer shareholders a very nice payout. 

Let’s say I want a £100 monthly income here. I can start with that amount, then work backwards to figure out exactly how many shares I’d need to get there. 

In Barrat’s case, I’m looking at an 8.93% yield, which is the return as a percentage over the last 12 months. Using this, I’d need a £13,438 stake. At £4.02 per share, that works out to about 3343 shares.

In simple terms then, I’m investing around £13,000 to get £1,200 back per year. I’m more than impressed with that return.  Honestly, if I could rely on it year after year, I’d buy it in a heartbeat. 

Up to 18%

Before I get carried away, let’s look at the risks here. Because I find it easy to get overwhelmed by pound signs in my eyes as I’m calculating a bumper return, but the thing is, dividends don’t happen in a vacuum.

For one, that 8.67% yield is for a single year. To get a better picture, I’d need to look at other years too. Barratt’s 2022 payout of 9.81% was pretty good, but 2021 was 3.93%, 2019 was 4.09%, and in 2020 all payments were cut due to the Covid pandemic. It means a yield of close to 9% is, shall we say, not ‘safe as houses’. 

This is a danger with high dividends. They can be deceptive, like fool’s gold. Another housebuilder, Persimmon, was offering a massive 18% payout at one point last year. It didn’t last, of course, and now that has been slashed to less than 5%.

In general, anything over 8% in dividends should set alarm bells ringing. Out of the Footsie companies that offer that much right now, not a single one paid it three years ago. This isn’t to say high dividends aren’t good, just that I don’t think it’s wise to pick shares based on whoever’s got the highest payout that day.

Am I buying?

With all this in mind, is Barratt a buy for me? Well, it does offer a tidy dividend, even if I don’t think it will stay as high as it is right now. Also, the stock is down 49% since 2021, which could mean a time to get in on the cheap.

The trouble is, the next few years could be rough for housebuilders. The stamp duty holiday in the UK has ended, and the cost-of-living crisis isn’t helping people save money to buy a house. Rising interest rates will have an impact on mortgages too.

This is normal for the housing industry, which is cyclical. But in the medium term, it’s hard for me to see this being a great buy. I’ll steer clear for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Should I buy fallen Diageo shares near their 52-week low?

| John Fieldsend

British drinks manufacturer Diageo is a global success story, operating in over 180 countries. Should I buy any of its…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

At 25, I’d start spending £150 each month on dividend shares

| Christopher Ruane

Does it make sense to start buying dividend shares in our mid-twenties? Christopher Ruane explains why he'd do that if…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing For Beginners

Watch out! Here are some market crash warnings for UK stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through recent housing data and interest rate speculation that he feels could put a dampener on UK…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

6.5% interest rates? Here’s what it means for Lloyds shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith weighs up the benefit to Lloyds shares of higher rates from net interest income against the risk of…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are the FTSE 100’s star performer up 77% in a year! Here’s what I’d do now

| Harvey Jones

Rolls-Royce shares have been a brilliant buy, but past performance is no guide to the future and I'm now approaching…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Forget buy-to-let! I’m buying UK shares to target a second income

| John Fieldsend

If I wanted a second income, I’d say that buying UK shares is a better option than owning a buy-to-let…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

1 rising penny stock I’d buy today at 64p

| Charlie Carman

This penny stock in the specialist financial services sector has enjoyed 73% share price growth over the past five years.

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d use £80,000 to target a £7,000 second income for life

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines how he would aim to build a four-figure annual second income by buying a range of high-quality…

Read more »