Home » Investing Articles » Yields of up to 9.6%! Should I buy these FTSE 100 stocks for a second income?

Yields of up to 9.6%! Should I buy these FTSE 100 stocks for a second income?

These UK blue-chip shares offer dividend yields far above the market average. Could they help turbocharge my second income?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m searching for the best FTSE 100 shares to buy for a healthy second income this year. Should I stock up on these popular dividend stocks?

Taylor Wimpey

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey’s (LSE:TW.) crashing share price now offers one of the biggest dividend yields on the FTSE. At 9.2% for 2023, it sails past the index’s 3.8% forward average.

I already own shares in the construction company and I plan to cling onto them. A range of problems (including planning regulations and labour shortages) mean Britain’s chronic shortage of new homes appears to be here to stay. I expect this to support strong house prices over the long term.

But I won’t buy Taylor Wimpey shares for passive income this year. Crisis in the mortgage market means earnings and dividends at the company are in danger of missing broker forecasts.

Average UK home prices have tumbled 5.6% during the last six months, according to estate agent Knight Frank. With interest rates tipped to rise further and the country flirting with recession, homebuyer demand looks set to remain under pressure.

The business has a strong balance sheet that it could use to help meet the City’s dividend projections. It had net cash at £863.8m on its books as of December. But it may choose to follow the example of industry peers Persimmon and Barratt and preserve cash in a bid to ride out the storm.

Taylor Wimpey raised the full-year dividend to 9.4p per share in 2022 from 8.58p previously. But signs of a longer-than-expected downturn in more recent months could result in huge changes to the firm’s payout policy.

It’s also worth noting that the predicted full-year dividend of 9.2p per share outstrips anticipated earnings of 8.9p. I think a larger-than-expected dividend cut could be just around the corner.

National Grid

I believe National Grid (LSE:NG.), which yields 5.6% for this financial year (to March 2024), is a FTSE 100 stock in better shape to pay large dividends right now.

This is partly because electricity demand remains largely unchanged during good times and bad, allowing cash flows and earnings to remain stable. It is also because National Grid has a monopoly across its transmission and distribution businesses, so competitors aren’t there to chip away at its profits.

Okay, the company must spend heavily to keep critical infrastructure running. It spent a whopping £7.7bn last year on maintaining and expanding its asset base. This cash drain poses a persistent threat to future dividends.

Yet investing in any stock involves some degree of risk. And I believe the defensive nature of National Grid’s operations put it in great shape to meet current dividend forecasts.

I also believe the firm’s plan to decarbonise the electricity system and embrace green energy could really boost earnings and dividend growth over the longer term.

This is a top income stock to buy for passive income, in my opinion.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Barratt Developments Plc, Persimmon Plc, and Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

Is Games Workshop an unmissable stock opportunity?

| Kevin Godbold

Here’s why I recently embraced the risks to own some Games Workshop stock for the long term... and a potentially…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? Here’s my 3-step plan to earn £2k in passive income a month!

| Charlie Carman

It's never too late to start investing. If I made my first foray into the stock market at 30, here's…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

With the FTSE 100 at its lowest levels of 2023, is now the time to buy UK shares?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks patience is key with the FTSE 100 right now. But with the index at its lowest level…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m buying this penny stock with its monster 7% dividend yield

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why this penny stock is on her buy list and delves deeper into passive income, performance, and…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

Is this cheap defensive FTSE 250 stock a must buy?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor takes a closer look at this FTSE 250 stock. Do its apparent value and defensive traits make it…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing For Beginners

Want to invest like Buffett? Buy Berkshire Hathaway shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how some investors can get exposure to what Buffett is buying and selling simply by holding Berkshire…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing For Beginners

3 reasons why the FTSE 100 is tumbling this week

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up latest events from across the pond, as well as poor UK construction data this morning as…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

Down over 20% from January, Glencore’s share price looks cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

Glencore’s share price has dropped 20%+ this year, but a Chinese economic turnaround, great fundamentals and good dividends mean I…

Read more »