Home » Investing Articles » Why British investors should consider buying US stocks

Why British investors should consider buying US stocks

Does it make sense to confine oneself to the UK market? Our writer doesn’t think so. In fact, he think it’s quite dangerous to ignore US stocks.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Buying UK over US stocks made a lot of sense when I first started investing many moons ago. With the benefit of experience, however, I no longer think this was prudent.

Let me explain.

Home bias

The lure of UK shares isn’t hard to fathom.

Naturally, familiarity plays a part. While some company research is clearly still required, it’s psychologically easier to buy what one knows. We shop at Tesco every week; our phone contract is with Vodafone; we buy petrol from the BP station; we have a current account with Lloyds Bank.

Another thing to like about the UK market is that it tends to be a wonderful hunting ground for dividend stocks.

Although this income can’t be guaranteed, the idea of earning extra cash from simply holding shares is very appealing. This is particularly the case for those entering (or already in) retirement.

Still, I now think there are a few really good reasons for looking across the pond from the off.

Safety in numbers

First, there’s the diversification it brings.

As much as some like to think that the UK is an economic powerhouse, the reality is a little different. Some may blame Brexit; others the Bank of England. Some may blame both or neither.

In the end, it’s pretty irrelevant, especially when you check on the performance of the respective indexes. The domestically-focused FTSE 250 index is down almost 3% in 2023, as I type. In sharp contrast, the S&P 500 is up almost 17%.

Now, don’t get me wrong: there are many high-quality companies listed on these shores. Personal favourites that I actually own include fantasy figurine maker Games Workshop and sausage roll seller Greggs. Of those I don’t (directly, at least), premium spirit juggernaut Diageo always appeals.

But let’s be real: the performance of the aforementioned S&P 500 shows that not having US stocks in my portfolio, even if only via a bog standard exchange-traded fund, could be costly.

High-growth US stocks

Second, investing in the US gives me exposure to sectors that the UK is lacking.

For example, you probably don’t need me to tell you just how rich some investors have become by backing tech titans such as Apple, Amazon, and Tesla.

Sure there have been wobbles along the way. Last year was a particularly nasty one. However, 2023 has seen a big recovery (and then some) in all of the above.

Sticking purely to the UK market would have prevented me from riding this momentum.

Buyer beware

Sure, investing in US stocks is far from a free ride. Just as I can become too overweight in home shares, I can easily get too dependent on Uncle Sam for gains.

Knowing that a huge proportion of the S&P 500’s 17% gain this year is down to only a few companies is also pretty sobering.

As someone with quite a bit of exposure to US stocks via funds — both passive and active — I must be aware that some of these gains could be lost.

Looking ahead, generally lower valuations also mean that UK stocks could thrive in the months and years ahead.

We simply don’t know.

But personally, I sleep easier knowing a proportion of my cash is invested overseas.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Paul Summers owns shares in Games Workshop Group Plc and Greggs Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com, Apple, Diageo Plc, Games Workshop Group Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Tesco Plc, Tesla, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Have no doubt about it: AI stocks are in a bubble

| Andrew Mackie

Almost everyone may want to own AI stocks at the moment, but this Fool sees echoes of the dotcom bubble…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Could this development send Tesla shares into overdrive?

| Dr. James Fox

Tesla shares have almost tripled in value since the turn of the year. Dr James Fox explores whether this new…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Best British value stocks to buy in July

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top value stocks they’d buy in July, all four listed on the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

How to turn a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA into a £780 monthly passive income

| Harshil Patel

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be an excellent vehicle for earning additional income. Our writer shares his approach to…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Here’s the Rolls-Royce dividend forecast for the next THREE years!

| Royston Wild

Dividends are forecast to return for owners of Rolls-Royce shares next year. Does this make the FTSE 100 stock a…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend shares I’m avoiding in July!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 income shares offer yields that soar above the index's 3.8% forward average. So why won't our writer…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

Is FTSE 100 company National Grid a no-brainer stock for dividend investors?

| Kevin Godbold

There’s no denying National Grid’s high yield and consistent dividend record, but the stock presents investors with a dilemma.

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

How to turn a £20k ISA into a second income of £10k a year!

| Charlie Carman

Earning a large second income from a year of maximum ISA contributions takes time, but here's how I'd aim for…

Read more »