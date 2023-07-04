Home » Investing Articles » 7.7% and 6.6% yields! 2 of the best dividend stocks to buy this July

7.7% and 6.6% yields! 2 of the best dividend stocks to buy this July

These UK shares offer forward dividend yields far above the FTSE 100 average. I believe they’re two of the best income stocks to buy today.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I think these are among best dividend stocks to buy right now. Here’s why I’m hoping to snap them up, if I have spare cash to invest this month.

Cairn Homes

Investing in residential property can be one of the safest plays during uncertain economic times. We all need somewhere to live, right?

Irish housebuilder Cairn Homes (LSE:CRN) is one such business on my radar today. As in the UK, Ireland is suffering from a huge supply and demand imbalance in the housing market that’s supporting prices. Yet more moderate inflationary pressure in the eurozone means the interest rate threat there is much lower.

Latest trading news today underlines how healthy business remains at Cairn at the moment. Chief executive Michael Stanley said that the firm remains on course to “significantly increase” completions in 2023. It has predicted sales of 1,750-1,800 new homes, up from 1,526 last year.

High build cost inflation remains a danger to earnings. However, the firm is still expected to grow profits this year, thanks to its bulky gross margin (this remains robust at around 21%). As a result, the company trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 9.5 times.

It also means Cairn is tipped to keep increasing the annual dividend. So the company carries a mighty 6.6% dividend yield. The firm’s solid balance sheet — which recently allowed it to launch a €40m share buyback programme — means it should be in good shape to meet current dividend forecasts too.

Assura

Buying real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be another great way to make a passive income. In exchange for certain tax advantages these property shares are required to pay at least 90% of annual rental income out in the form of dividends.

Of course that doesn’t guarantee investors will receive big dividends. Falling profits can have a significant impact on the payouts shareholders receive.

However, disappointing dividends isn’t something that holders of Assura (LSE:AGR) shares need to worry about, at least in the near term. As a major operator of primary healthcare properties it can expect rental income to continue streaming in at impressive levels.

Firstly, the business doesn’t have to worry about rents being missed, whatever the economic climate. Medical facilities like GP surgeries are in high demand, regardless of broader conditions. What’s more, the rental payments it receives are essentially guaranteed by the NHS.

Critically, property shares like this can also effectively link the rents they receive to inflation. This is why Assura’s like-for-like rent rolls increased by a healthy 7.2% during the 12 months to March.

Changes to NHS policy may dent profits and dividend growth here later on. But this looks unlikely as the government aims to reduce hospital numbers by investing in primary healthcare.

Assura is rapidly expanding to capitalise on this favourable environment too. Last week, it completed its 100th development.

For the current financial year the company carries a 7.7% dividend yield. I expect it to be a source of large dividends for years to come.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

The largest FTSE 100 stock just fell 8%! Should investors buy?

| Charlie Carman

The biggest FTSE 100 stock by market capitalisation fell 8% in yesterday's trading. Could this be a buying opportunity for…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Vodafone shares are near 52-week lows and yield 10%+. Should I buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Right now, Vodafone shares sport an enormous, 10%+ dividend yield. Is this a great passive income investment opportunity or a…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Should investors consider or avoid Sainsbury’s shares for a dividend portfolio?

| Kevin Godbold

Sainsbury’s shares pay a high-looking dividend yield and recent trading has been steady, but here’s something else to consider.

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

New field start-up and China recovery makes BP share price look cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

The BP share price has dropped 17% from its February high but a new field, stellar fundamentals, and China’s recovery…

Read more »

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

3 top stocks for the second half of 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Many stocks did well in the first half of 2023. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights three investment ideas for the second…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

This penny share jumped 46% last week! What’s going on?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a popular penny share spiked in value last week, but why he doesn't feel the long-term…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to make £75k in passive income before I hit 55

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith focuses on how he can bank passive income from dividend stocks in the coming years, thanks to picking…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

If I’d put $1,000 in Manchester United shares 2 seasons ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Football clubs can be hard to value at the best of time. Here, Dr James Fox takes a closer look…

Read more »