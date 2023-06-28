Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » I was spookily right about the Ocado share price!

I was spookily right about the Ocado share price!

The Ocado share price crashed to its 2023 low on 6 June. Within days, the stock soared to over 630p. Remarkably, I saw this coming at the bottom.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares in online grocer Ocado Group (LSE: OCDO) are among the most volatile in the entire FTSE 100 index. Indeed, the Ocado share price has moved by more than 5% daily in 54 trading days in 2023 so far.

What’s more, this widely traded share has moved up or down by 10% and more fairly often. In short, owning Ocado stock in 2023 has been like riding a roller coaster.

The Ocado share price goes wild

At its 52-week high on 4 August 2022, this stock briefly hit 989.6p a share. But then it crashed spectacularly, bottoming out at a low of 342p on 6 June.

As I write, the share price stands at 507.6p, valuing the group at £4.2bn. Here’s how this stormy stock has performed over seven different periods:

One day-9.0%
Five days+14.8%
One month+29.5%
Year to date-17.9%
Six months-18.6%
One year-41.2%
Five years-50.6%

Looking at this table, I imagine that Ocado shareholders must need nerves of steel to own this stock. Despite leaping by almost 30% in the past month, the share price has crashed by more than two-fifths over one year and have halved over five years.

But what sent this stock soaring from its lows earlier this month?

My uncanny prediction

in an article published on 6 June — the very day that the Ocado share price hit rock-bottom — I made an eerily prescient remark asking, “At under 345p, are Ocado shares London’s biggest bargain?”

Arguing that there must be some value in these shares, I mused that the best result for Ocado’s owners would be a takeover bid for the entire business.

Within days of this, on 22 June, rumours of a takeover approach for Ocado by Amazon.com sent its shares soaring skywards. This bid speculation sent the share price to an intra-day high of 631.8p, up almost 47% overnight. However, it then eased back to close at 567.8p.

As often happens, both companies denied the existence of any firm offer on the table, hence the stock’s subsequent slide. But having made a loss in every year of its 23-year existence, I regard Ocado’s proprietary logistics technology as probably its most-prized asset to prospective bidders.

Would I buy Ocado shares today?

As a long-term value investor, I prefer to buy into established companies with rising revenues, earnings, and dividends. While Ocado has plenty of the first category, it is loss-making and has never paid a dividend.

Also, as an older investor (I’m 55), I prefer steady-Eddie yearly gains than sudden, explosive spikes in share prices. In short, Ocado stock is far too volatile and risky for my blood, so it’s not for me. But I’m sure that many ‘adrenaline junkies’ are buying these shares for the thrill of this roller-coaster ride!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D'Arcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com and Ocado Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock is at a 23-year high! Is it a buy?

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 100 stock just got a huge analyst upgrade and is powering higher. Yet the price target set indicates…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

Down 93%, is UK stock ASOS a cheap buy at under £4?

| John Fieldsend

Fashion e-tailer ASOS was booted from the FTSE 250 this month after a nightmare couple of years for the UK…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

The ASOS share price has crashed 93% in 5 years! Should investors buy?

| Charlie Carman

The ASOS share price has collapsed to around £4 today from over £61 five years ago. Is the online fashion…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Will this be a big drag on the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Rolls-Royce share price has been the FTSE 100's best performer over the last 12 months. But I see one…

Read more »

Close up of manual worker's equipment at construction site without people.
Investing Articles

Down 11% from March, is it time to buy this FTSE 100 growth stock?

| Simon Watkins

This growth stock is under the radar of many investors, but with great US projects, soaring profits, and an 11%…

Read more »

A mixed ethnicity couple shopping for food in a supermarket
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in Marks and Spencer shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

Marks and Spencer shares have enjoyed a positive 2023 so far, but how has the FTSE 250 supermarket group performed…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Are defence stocks a no-brainer opportunity for investors right now?

| Kevin Godbold

Why Saxo’s head of equity strategy thinks defence stocks will continue to be a winning investment theme for the years…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Up 20%! Is now the time to buy Wise shares as profits triple?

| Ben McPoland

Wise shares have exploded higher after the UK payments group reported surging profits. Does this make the stock a buy…

Read more »