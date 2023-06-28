Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » How many Imperial Brands shares must I buy to quit work and live off the dividends?

How many Imperial Brands shares must I buy to quit work and live off the dividends?

Imperial Brands shares offer a fabulous yield of more than 8% and look cheap too. Have I found the key to a comfortable retirement?

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I don’t buy tobacco stocks, but if I did I would have snapped up Imperial Brands (LSE: IMB) shares ages ago. Like its FTSE 100 rival British American Tobacco, the cigarette maker has been one of the best dividend stocks on the index for as long as I can remember.

While smoking demand is fading in the West, it’s still thriving elsewhere. Imperial Brands is the world’s sixth-largest international cigarette company and sells more than 320bn of them a year in more than 160 countries. Top-selling brands including Davidoff, Gauloises, Winston and Lambert & Butler, along with Golden Virginia fine cut tobacco and Rizla rolling papers.

Smoking is still big business

Like big tobacco generally, it’s also shifting into next generation products (NGPs), such as its e-vapour brand blu. This is a solid business with a huge customer base, whose shares look a steal at today’s valuation of just 6.7 times earnings. That’s just half the 15 times that’s seen as representing fair value for a stock.

That doesn’t mean the Imperial Brands share price will suddenly more than double, it’s been trading at a low valuation for ages. Yet it dramatically reduces the risk of overpaying if I bought the shares today.

The stock hasn’t done much lately, falling 33.71% over five years and 2.45% over the last 12 months. But the truth is most investors buy it for the dividend. I’d treat share price growth – and there has been plenty over the years – as a bonus.

The big attraction here is the dividend. Imperial Brands shares are forecast to yield a stunning 8.2% in the year ahead. This is not just one of the most generous dividends on the index but looks like one of the safest too, as it’s covered 1.9 times by earnings. So what if I decided to go all in and use it to fund my entire retirement income?

Let’s say I’d like an income of £30,000 a year in retirement, on top of my £10,600 State Pension. Imperial Brands is forecast to pay a dividend of 145p per share in 2023. That means I’d have to buy 20,690 shares. At today’s price of 1,780p per share, I’d need to invest a thumping £368,282. Which would involve selling nearly every SIPP and ISA holding and throwing every penny into this one stock.

I won’t go all in on any stock

Clearly, I wouldn’t do that even if I bought tobacco stocks, because diversification would be a huge issue. My future would rest entirely on one company’s dividend.

Yet I think the company’s prospects are solid. First-half revenues increased by 4.8% to £3.66bn, which looks good even though they fell 1% when adjusted for constant movements. Imperial Brands is increasing market share while net revenue from NGPs grew 19.8% last year, following successful product launches.

Net debt is high at £9.8bn, which is pretty big for a £16.24bn company, especially with interest rates climbing. The dividend remains solid though, with the company finding cash to complete a £1bn share buy back for good measure.

Imperial Brands remains a terrific income stock. I just wouldn’t bet my entire retirement on it. Or any company, for that matter.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Imperial Brands Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Close up of manual worker's equipment at construction site without people.
Investing Articles

Down 11% from March, is it time to buy this FTSE 100 growth stock?

| Simon Watkins

This growth stock is under the radar of many investors, but with great US projects, soaring profits, and an 11%…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

With interest rates at 5%, here are my top 3 passive income ideas

| Stephen Wright

Bonds, REITs, and preferred shares are among Stephen Wright’s best ideas to help UK investors earn passive income and fight…

Read more »

A mixed ethnicity couple shopping for food in a supermarket
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in Marks and Spencer shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

Marks and Spencer shares have enjoyed a positive 2023 so far, but how has the FTSE 250 supermarket group performed…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Is this the best big-picture stock in the FTSE 100?

| Simon Watkins

To some degree, most stocks in the FTSE 100 are being affected by high inflation, rising interest rates and fears…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

The best chance in a decade to buy UK shares for passive income!

| Alan Oscroft

Passive income investors might be wary of purchasing stocks and shares in today's gloom. But we could be heading for…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Dividend Shares

£10k of savings? Here’s how I’d try and turn it into £177 monthly passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith shows how by just using a simple lump sum and investing it wisely, he could look to generate…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

5 investing lessons from my very own Warren Buffett!

| Cliff D'Arcy

With a personal fortune of $112bn, Warren Buffett is widely regarded as the world's greatest investor. But I know one…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

£5 a day to invest? Here’s how I’d aim for a lifelong second income!

| Charlie Carman

Earning a second income from dividend stocks doesn't always require a large amount of spare cash. Investing little and often…

Read more »