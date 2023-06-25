Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy these FTSE 100 dividend stocks for a long-term second income?

Should I buy these FTSE 100 dividend stocks for a long-term second income?

These popular dividend shares offer yields comfortably above the UK blue-chip average. Are they too cheap to miss following recent price drops?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Sinking share prices across the FTSE 100 have given dividend yields a big boost. As someone looking for ways make a healthy second income, I think this provides an excellent buying opportunity.

However, recent falls also leave plenty of value traps for me to avoid. So which of these UK dividend shares should I buy, and which should I leave on the shelf?

BP

Sinking oil values pulled the BP (LSE:BP.) share price lower towards the end of the week. The black gold producer has now dropped 19% in value from its 2023 peaks, struck back in March.

This means that shares currently carry attractive value, at least on paper. The company trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 5.8 times. It also carries a 4.6% dividend yield for this year, above the 3.7% average for FTSE shares.

But I’m not tempted to buy the oil major for my portfolio. And it’s not just because of an uncertain outlook for near-term energy demand. China’s patchy economic recovery and interest rate rises have all weighed on oil prices recently.

Fossil fuel businesses like this could become investor traps as the world transitions to green energy. BP is investing in cleaner sources and it plans to have 50GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of the decade. However, oil will remain the biggest game in town for the company for years to come.

Most of its development budgets remains geared towards developing oil projects. What’s more, the firm recently scaled back plans to cut its oil output to 40% of 2019 levels by 2030. This has been reduced to 25%.

Fresh oil production cuts from OPEC+ countries could give company profits a big boost. But so what? This is a UK share with a highly uncertain future.

Anglo American

I’d rather use any spare cash I have to invest in Anglo American (LSE:AAL). This is because I expect demand for the metals it mines to soar over the next decade. As an added bonus it offers a bigger near-term dividend yield than BP (at 5.3%).

This FTSE 100 share produces copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Other commodities include iron ore and steelmaking coal. It is therefore in pole position to capitalise on fast-growing sectors like electric vehicles, consumer electronics, renewable energy, and construction.

Buying larger miners like this helps to reduce risk to me as an investor. Operational problems can be common and hugely expensive, and Anglo American isn’t immune to this. But its broad portfolio of assets — it owns 56 different assets in 15 countries — helps to reduce the impact at group level.

Recent share price weakness leaves the company trading on a forward P/E ratio of eight times. I think this low reading and its 5%-plus dividend yield makes Anglo American a top value stock.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares crashing in 2023! Should investors buy?

| Charlie Carman

Buying FTSE 100 shares when their prices are falling can be a lucrative investing strategy. So, are these two stocks…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in Polymetal shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

Polymetal shares imploded when Russia invaded Ukraine and are yet to recover, but how would I have fared if I'd…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Dividend Shares

Does a 6.7% yield make this dividend stock a slum-dunk buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The British Land share price offers a prospective yield of 6.7%, but the dividend stock has several hurdles to overcome,…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Could cheap Lloyds shares REALLY give me £720 in annual dividend income?

| Royston Wild

Forward dividend yields on Lloyds shares have soared above the 3.7% average for FTSE 100 stocks. Does this make buying…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

3 stocks I’d buy for dividends in July!

| Dr. James Fox

The market isn't strong, but that's not a bad things for buyers. Here, Dr James Fox details three stocks he's…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20k in this FTSE 100 stock, to build a £10k annual income

| Alan Oscroft

What's the best way to lock in a lifelong second income? For me, it's high-dividend FTSE 100 stocks, plus the…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? I’d aim to make a million by 65 from top FTSE 100 stocks like these

| Harvey Jones

Now seems like a tempting time to start investing in FTSE 100 stocks as the index looks attractively valued after…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

At just 4.7 times earnings, are Barclays shares the top FTSE 100 pick?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Barclays after the share price pushed downwards following Thursday's interest rate rise.

Read more »