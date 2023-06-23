Home » Investing Articles » This penny share is an ex-FTSE 100 stock. Do I buy it now?

This penny share is an ex-FTSE 100 stock. Do I buy it now?

This penny share has collapsed in 2022/23, plunging to a record low on Monday. But if this former FTSE 100 firm turns around, could its shares explode?

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As a value investor, I’m always looking out for undervalued shares. Rather than go digging among small-cap stocks and penny shares, I prefer to buy into blue-chip FTSE 100 and mid-cap FTSE 250 firms.

But while scanning the list of the London market’s biggest fallers this week, I spotted one penny share that has fallen a long way from its glory days. Once a proud FTSE 100 member, this British company is now a mere shadow of its former self. But what if it springs back to life?

From FTSE 100 to a penny share

This ‘fallen angel’ is De La Rue (LSE: DLAR), a company which I’ve known of for decades.

Founded in 1821, this 202-year-old business prints bank notes, as well as providing physical and digital secure solutions to governments, central banks, and businesses. At the end of last year, the group employed almost 2,200 people and generated revenues of over £375m.

Alas, De La Rue (‘from the street’ in French) has seen its stock collapse in recent years. At the current share price of 31.85p, this business is valued at a mere £62.3m. At its peak, this firm was valued in the billions of pounds.

What’s more, this penny share can’t find a floor under its share price. From its 52-week high of 111p on 9 September 2022, the stock crashed to a lifetime low of 30.64p on Monday (19 June).

Here’s how this slumping stock has performed over seven different timescales:

One day-3.0%
Five days-8.6%
One month-20.4%
Year to date-61.2%
Six months-62.0%
One year-62.0%
Five years-94.0%

Not content with falling more than a fifth in one month, this stock is down more than three-fifths over both six months and one year. Even worse, it has blown up almost 95% of investors’ capital over five years. Blimey.

Could this be a recovery play?

As I explained earlier, I prefer buying large-cap value stocks to penny shares. But maybe, just maybe, there is some deep value lurking inside De La Rue’s equity?

Unfortunately, the group has delayed the release of its latest full-year results (ending 25 March 2023) from 31 May to 29 June (next Thursday). This was done so the company could complete its search for a new chairman, who duly took over on 18 May.

But one thing stands out: De La Rue’s revenues have shrunk in recent years. They dropped from £564.8m in 2018/19 to £375.1m in 2021/22. That’s a fall of more than a third (-33.6%).

Another warning sign is that group net debt jumped by more than a fifth (+21.1%) in six months, hitting £86.5m at the half-year point. That’s a multiple of the company’s current market value. Also, De La Rue hasn’t paid any dividends since its 25p cash payout for the 2018/19 financial year.

Am I brave enough to buy?

For me, this stock is a binary bet, but will it be boom or bust? Right now, it’s too hard to say, so I won’t buy this penny share today. That said, I eagerly await the company’s update next week, when its shares might surge or slump!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D'Arcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Nvidia stock 3 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

| John Fieldsend

AI hype has caused Nvidia stock to skyrocket in the last three years. How much would a £1,000 stake in…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

How I’m multiplying my passive income in 2023/24

| Cliff D'Arcy

In my never-ending search for passive income, I've come up with five ideas to boost my cash flow. Once in…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

5 simple ways to prepare for a stock market crash

| Christopher Ruane

This writer is trying to get ahead of the game by preparing for the next stock market crash now. Here…

Read more »

Syringe and vial on blue background
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy GSK shares right now?

| Alan Oscroft

GSK shares are on a fairly modest valuation at the moment, even though City forecasts for profits and dividends are…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

3 of the best UK stocks to buy right now?

| Alan Oscroft

Whatever investing strategy we choose, be it growth, income, or value, I think there are some great FTSE stocks to…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Dividend Shares

With interest rates at 5%, does it still make sense to buy dividend stocks?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why higher interest rates haven't changed his view on the value that dividend stocks offer for an…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

How I’d use a £20K Stocks and Shares ISA to target a second income of £1,700 per year

| Christopher Ruane

With a £20K Stocks and Shares ISA, here's how this writer would aim for a healthy stream of dividend income…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Rolls-Royce: am I buying the shares?

| John Fieldsend

Rolls-Royce is calling this new project a “once in a lifetime opportunity”. Does it mean now is a great time…

Read more »