Home » Investing Articles » These are 2 of the UK’s best growth stocks, according to Baillie Gifford

These are 2 of the UK’s best growth stocks, according to Baillie Gifford

Ben McPoland looks at the UK growth stock portfolio of one of the country’s largest professional investing firms to consider its best two ideas.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investment management firm Baillie Gifford has a tremendous record of finding exceptional growth stocks. It successfully backed long-term winners such as Tesla and Nvidia in many of its global and US funds.

However, it also runs an investment trust that invests solely in UK growth shares. This is the Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LSE: BGUK), a portfolio made up of its “best ideas“.

Here, I’m going to look at the trust’s top two holdings, as of 30 May.

Volution Group

The top position was Volution Group (LSE: FAN), a FTSE 250 stock that currently has a market cap of £707m.

The Crawley-based company makes air quality systems and heat pumps for residential and commercial buildings in the UK, Europe and Australia.

It has grown its earnings per share (EPS) at a compound annual growth rate of 19% over five years. And despite facing inflationary and supply chain pressures, the group’s adjusted operating margin is still surprisingly strong at around 20%.

One trend the firm is benefiting from is a growing public awareness of how much poor indoor air quality (especially mould and damp) can impact health. Management argues that this makes its air quality systems “far less discretionary” in nature, especially for its social housing customers.

Now, there’s a risk that further interest rate hikes to tackle inflation could push the UK economy into a recession. That might hit the firm’s sales.

I have a small position in the stock, but given the economic uncertainty, I wouldn’t feel comfortable making this a top holding.

Games Workshop

The trust’s second largest holding was Games Workshop (LSE: GAW). This is the creator of Warhammer, the most popular tabletop battle game in the world.

Games Workshop already has millions of loyal customers globally, but the numbers could multiply on the back of its partnership with Amazon Studios.

Announced in December, this deal is only agreed in principle so far. But it could see Warhammer 40,000 become a big-budget film and TV series. This would be a major coup for the Nottingham-based business in its ongoing attempts to monetise its vast intellectual property. 

However, this potential hasn’t gone unnoticed by investors who’ve driven the stock up 26.5% in six months. This puts the shares on a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 27.5, which looks quite pricey to me.

So, while I own the stock, I’d rather wait for a possible pullback in the shares before adding to my position.

Would I buy Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust?

Clearly, I’m not rushing to buy either stock. But would I buy the trust itself? Last week, the trust’s managers said they believe the portfolio has “attractive growth fundamentals and the vast majority of holdings are…high quality and resilient.”

Looking at the rest of the portfolio, which includes Experian, Ashtead and Diageo, I’d tend to agree. All appear to have solid long-term growth opportunities, at least to my mind.

But that’s a problem for me because they’re already in my portfolio, along with Games Workshop and Volution.

So, if I were to also invest in this trust, I’d be risking high levels of overconcentration. That could badly damage my returns if these shares were to underperform in future.

Having said that though, I’d consider the stock if I were building a portfolio from scratch today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Ashtead Group Plc, Diageo Plc, Experian Plc, Games Workshop Group Plc, Nvidia, Tesla, and Volution Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc, Experian Plc, Games Workshop Group Plc, Nvidia, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

I’m eager to buy more of this FTSE 100 share!

| Cliff D'Arcy

I bought shares in this FTSE 100 giant a year ago and they've since lost almost 2%. Even so, I…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

The Ocado share price just jumped 25%. Time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

It's been down in the dumps for ages. But the Ocado share price is soaring on bid rumours. Will it…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 global investment funds for a Stocks and Shares ISA!

| Charlie Carman

Actively managed funds can be smart investments in a Stocks and Shares ISA. Here are two global equity funds that…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

How income from FTSE 100 shares might help in the mortgage rates crisis

| Harshil Patel

Many FTSE 100 offer dividend yields above 8%. Our writer considers how to use this income to battle higher mortgage…

Read more »

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

How I’d try to turn £10,000 of Lloyds shares into a second income of £810 a year

| James Beard

I'm always searching for ways to generate a second income. And I think Lloyds shares might be the answer. But…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Should I buy even more dirt cheap Lloyds shares while they’re still under 45p? 

| Harvey Jones

Lloyds shares look incredibly cheap, but the FTSE 100 bank also faces some strong economic headwinds. When will the stock…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lock in high yields?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why this could be a very rare chance to find high yields. And he's looking to…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5k in this world-class FTSE 100 share 20 years ago I’d have £2m today

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 share has beaten all-comers for years, and I really wished I owned it. So have I left…

Read more »