Home » Investing Articles » A dirt cheap FTSE 100 dividend share I want to buy and it’s not BT or Vodafone

A dirt cheap FTSE 100 dividend share I want to buy and it’s not BT or Vodafone

I’m waiting for the right moment to buy this FTSE 100 dividend share, which combines an 8%+ yield with strong recovery prospects.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female analyst working at her desk in the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Choosing the next dividend share to buy isn’t easy. Loads of FTSE 100 companies offer amazing yields right now.

I’ve been tempted by BT Group for ages. Its shares look incredibly cheap, trading at seven times earnings, while the 5.65% yield is covered 2.5 times earnings.

These stocks are cheap for a reason

One thing that holds me back is that I struggle to get a handle on the company. It’s got so many divisions, and troubles in one operation invariably cancel out progress elsewhere. Plus its hefty capital expenditure is squeezing cash flows, while revenues keep sliding, from £23.4bn in 2019 to £20.7bn in 2023.

BT shares have had a desperate 21st century, falling 85% since the start of the millennium. As has another FTSE 100 telecoms stock, Vodafone Group. It peaked at 528p in March 2000, at the height of the dot-com boom. It bottomed out at around 127p in September 2002 and has gone nowhere since. Today, they’re on sale for less than 75p.

Vodafone looks cheap too, trading at 7.5 times earnings, but its 10.4% yield looks vulnerable. Its merger with CK Hutchison’s Three UK mobile network creates an even bigger, bulkier business and the benefits could take years to materialise.

BT and Vodafone shares are down 24.22% and 41.17% over the last 12 months. They look more like a value trap than a buying opportunity.

The FTSE 100 dividend share I’m keen to buy isn’t without risk either. In fact, it’s right on the front line of the mortgage crisis and a potential house price crash.

Shares in housebuilder Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW) have fallen 12.53% over the last month. Over one year, they’re down 8.53%. The long-term trend isn’t much better, with the share price down 41.57% in five years. So what’s the attraction?

Things are likely to get worse for Taylor Wimpey before they get better. Markets now believe the Bank of England could drive today’s 4.5% base rate as high as 5.75% as it battles inflation. This will spell disaster for 2.5m homeowners whose fixed rates end in the next 18 months. They face average increases of around £3,000 a year, and many simply won’t be able to afford it.

Forced sellers will hit prices while higher borrowing costs will deter would-be buyers. Forecasters now predict a property crash of anything between 10% and 35%. That will hit sentiment, orders and sales prices at Taylor Wimpey and the other big housebuilders.

My moment is coming

A key attraction is that I understand the housing market much better than telecoms. Taylor Wimpey builds homes and sells them, simple as that. Also, I think the housing panic has been overdone. A surprise dip in inflation could change sentiment in a flash. 

That could make Taylor Wimpey’s rock-bottom valuation of 5.8 times earnings look like an unmissable buying opportunity for a long-term investor like me. Its 8.3% forecast yield looks vulnerable, but future payouts would be more sustainable when the dust settles.

Taylor Wimpey is undoubtedly risky as the housing market heads for a reset after years of cheap mortgage rates. I’m not going to buy it today. But I think there’s a big opportunity this year when the rate cycle peaks. I don’t feel so optimistic about BT or Vodafone.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

A rare opportunity to create a supercharged second income! Here’s how

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox thinks the current state of the stock market has created a unique opportunity to generate a huge…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

7-10% supercharged dividend yields: how to get them!

| Dr. James Fox

Many of us look for passive income -- the holy grail of investing. Here, Dr James Fox explains how he's…

Read more »

Mature couple at the beach
Investing For Beginners

With £20k of savings, here’s what I’d buy for a Stocks & Shares ISA

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains what he'd do if he had £20k in savings to funnel into a Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

With £10 per day, here’s how I’d aim to build passive income for life

| Alan Oscroft

We'd all love some passive income so we can relax and enjoy life, wouldn't we? It might not take a…

Read more »

Woman pulling baffled face
Investing Articles

How much should I invest in UK shares right now?

| Royston Wild

Deciding how much to invest and how much cash to hoard is more difficult than usual right now. Here are…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

These 3 top US growth stocks are my big winners in 2023!

| Cliff D'Arcy

During the tech crash of 2022, I patiently waited, before seizing my moment to buy these three US growth stocks.…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

7% forward yield and strong coverage! I think Lloyds shares are a steal

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he sees Lloyds shares as one of his key holdings, noting a strong forward yield…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

I bought this top FTSE 100 share. It plunged. Do I sell and take the hit?

| Cliff D'Arcy

I bought this FTSE 100 stock in December, hoping for bumper returns. Regrettably, the share price has dived. But do…

Read more »