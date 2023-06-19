Home » Investing Articles » Is NextEnergy Solar Fund a no-brainer stock investment to make right now?

Is NextEnergy Solar Fund a no-brainer stock investment to make right now?

The NextEnergy Solar Fund’s 8% dividend yield tempts me and I see the business as operating in a steady and attractive sector.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
Solar panels fields on the green hills

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I reckon NextEnergy Solar Fund (LSE: NESF) is a stock worth consideration now, at least for me.

The technology behind solar energy is great. Those familiar black panels have evolved a lot over the years and can now harness the sun’s energy efficiently.

It warms my heart to see fields filled with low-profile solar panels. They’re much less intrusive on the landscape than wind generators. And it makes sense to me to aim to turn the negatives of global warming into the positive of renewable and sustainable energy.

Effective technology

Solar farms work by producing electricity using the photovoltaic effect. And that involves harnessing radiation from the sun. 

According to NextEnergy Solar Fund, a solar panel consists of many individual solar modules. And several panels together form an array. Then it takes multiple arrays to create a solar farm.

A gizmo called an inverter converts the electricity these farms produce into alternating current (AC). And then a step-up transformer converts the energy to the voltage required for the grid for transmission to where it’s needed.

Solar farms record the energy they’ve supplied to the grid on a meter. And, technically, that’s all there is to the business model – simple!

And I love simple business models.

So, it’s handy to know that NextEnergy Solar Fund aims to invest in solar and complementary storage assets with the aim of delivering a reliable and growing dividend – nothing more and nothing less. The investment proposition is as simple as the underlying business model, and I like it.

Non-executive directors run the FTSE 250 investment company. And they’re responsible for overall management, strategy, governance and financial reporting. 

Meanwhile, the day to day activities, investment management and administration is outsourced to external service providers. And that means the running of the business and execution of the strategy is again simple and potentially effective.

Consistent dividends

The dividend record is pretty good. Over the past few years, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) has been running at just over 2.5%. And with the share price near 102p, the forward-looking yield for the trading year to March 2024 is around 8%. And I see that valuation and income level as attractive.

On 19 June, the company delivered its full-year results to 31 March 2023. And what I’m looking for is boring and predictably steady progress in the figures. Indeed, an investment in the company is unlikely to produce whizz-bang surprises in a portfolio.

The company hasn’t disappointed. Net asset value rose a smidgen and the total dividend for the year is just over 5% higher than the prior period.

Meanwhile, borrowings seem to be under control and there’s strong asset backing from the assets anyway.

One possible risk is that the share price has shown a fair bit of volatility over recent months and years.

However, with the stock near the bottom of its recent trading range and a focus on the yield, I see the current level as attractive.

Another potential risk is that the assets are all solar-related. If anything happens in the future to make the category unattractive, shareholders may suffer here.

Nevertheless, as part of a diversified long-term portfolio of stocks, NextEnergy Solar Fund is a no-brainer stock for me to buy now – all I need is some spare cash!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Will new management lift British American Tobacco’s share price?

| Simon Watkins

Can key changes to its management board help to reverse the 23% slide in British American Tobacco’s share price this…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

My Meta shares are up 114%. Should I take profits or buy more?

| Gordon Best

Meta shares have soared in 2023 following AI enthusiasm and renewed focus on advertising. Gordon Best considers whether it is…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Down 19% from January, is it time to buy this FTSE 100 dividend star?

| Simon Watkins

Shares in FTSE 100 stock Glencore have lost 19% from January but do growth plans, market conditions, and likely high…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing For Beginners

A penny share with a 7.54% yield that most have probably never heard of

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about a penny share that has caught his eye for income payments, but also has the potential…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Growth Shares

2 US tech stocks to buy as the bull run continues

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals a couple of US tech stocks he's thinking about buying, due to the strong performance on the…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 has stalled. Here are 3 things British investors can do now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights three strategies that could help UK investors boost their returns as the FTSE 100 index struggles for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy Vodafone shares?

| James Beard

Despite Vodafone shares crashing 60% in 5 years, I think there are reasons to buy the stock. But the merger…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Lifelong passive income for £4 a day: here’s how!

| Kevin Godbold

Investing the equivalent of just £4 a day in stocks and shares is a good way to begin building passive…

Read more »