Home » Investing Articles » Are Lloyds shares the best buy of 2023?

Are Lloyds shares the best buy of 2023?

Which are the best stocks to buy? I want quality companies at low prices, with long-term prospects. I think Lloyds shares could be tops.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Could Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) shares be the best stock market buy right now? A lot of people might say no.

I mean, the Lloyds share price is still down more than 25% over the past five years. And that’s not exactly a winning result.

But here’s the thing. If we try to quess where a share price will go in the next five years, the past five years tell us nothing.

The past is no guide

Still, quite a few big investors make that mistake. You know, the professionals who should know better. But there’s one reason why they do it, which I think leads to exactly the wrong result.

Fund managers don’t like to be seen holding losing shares.

When new customers come along, who do they want to trust? Will they go for a manager whose stock market portfolio is full of shares that have dropped? Or will they prefer a fund packed with the winners of the past 12 months?

Well, I don’t want to buy shares that have gone up. No, I want the ones that look like the best value today. And that’s rarely the stocks that are on big valuations.

The smart money

Top investors don’t care what their stocks look like over the past 12 months. Or even over the past few years. I have people like Warren Buffett in mind here, the head of Berkshire Hathaway.

Since he took control in 1965, his average return has topped 20% per year.

Buffett’s success is down to just a few key things. He buys high-quality companies when their prices look good. And he buys stocks he’d want to hold for at least 10 years.

Is Lloyds the best?

Does Lloyds fit that bill? I think it does.

Investors don’t like bank stocks this year. But I’d say Lloyds is in very good shape today. Yes, it faces pressures.

But, thanks to new rules brought in after the last crisis, the Lloyds balance sheet is strong and liquidity looks fine to me.

I’d say the chance of Lloyds failing, like some poorly-run US banks did this year, is very low.

Set for recovery

I’m sure we’ll get back to growth, inflation will drop, and interest rates will come down.

So I remain bullish over UK shares in the long term. And for bank shares in general. When the economy is strong, how can the banks not do well?

And on today’s price, Lloyds is still my pick of the bunch.

Long-term value

Forecasts put the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio at only around six for the next few years. That’s less than half the FTSE 100 average, which might be fair for a company in trouble.

But analysts see earnings growth at Lloyds. And they have this year’s 5.3% dividend yield rising as high as 7% by 2025.

Sure, Lloyds faces a tough time right now. And I see a risk of the shares losing more by the end of the year. But it’s still my pick of the Footsie.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Solar panels fields on the green hills
Investing Articles

Is NextEnergy Solar Fund a no-brainer stock investment to make right now?

| Kevin Godbold

The NextEnergy Solar Fund's 8% dividend yield tempts me and I see the business as operating in a steady and…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Will new management lift British American Tobacco’s share price?

| Simon Watkins

Can key changes to its management board help to reverse the 23% slide in British American Tobacco’s share price this…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

My Meta shares are up 114%. Should I take profits or buy more?

| Gordon Best

Meta shares have soared in 2023 following AI enthusiasm and renewed focus on advertising. Gordon Best considers whether it is…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Down 19% from January, is it time to buy this FTSE 100 dividend star?

| Simon Watkins

Shares in FTSE 100 stock Glencore have lost 19% from January but do growth plans, market conditions, and likely high…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing For Beginners

A penny share with a 7.54% yield that most have probably never heard of

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about a penny share that has caught his eye for income payments, but also has the potential…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Growth Shares

2 US tech stocks to buy as the bull run continues

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals a couple of US tech stocks he's thinking about buying, due to the strong performance on the…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 has stalled. Here are 3 things British investors can do now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights three strategies that could help UK investors boost their returns as the FTSE 100 index struggles for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy Vodafone shares?

| James Beard

Despite Vodafone shares crashing 60% in 5 years, I think there are reasons to buy the stock. But the merger…

Read more »