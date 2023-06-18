Home » Investing Articles » Is this the best opportunity in a lifetime to buy cheap small-cap shares? 

Is this the best opportunity in a lifetime to buy cheap small-cap shares? 

A perfect storm affecting stocks has created an amazing opportunity to buy cheap small-cap shares, according to one seasoned investor.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Many shares are currently cheap. Over the past few years, the stock market has received the biggest and longest pummelling I’ve ever witnessed in my investing career. 

And now some investors are beginning to throw in the towel.

In adversity, there’s opportunity

Last week, on one public online discussion forum, an investor put into words what many of us must be feeling.

The poster said they’d been finding the length of the bear market, for small-caps in particular, hard to cope with. And that’s because of the profit warnings and setbacks that have been a big part of the landscape for small-cap stocks recently.

There’s no doubt that it’s been hard to make progress for some time in the small company arena. And the investor who kicked off the discussion said they intended to stop trying to invest in individual company shares for a while. 

And that was even though they believed a bull market will eventually arrive.

Instead, the investor had a plan to put money in investment trusts “to avoid company-specific issues and profit warnings”.

And that’s not a bad strategy. Especially if we need time out of hands-on investing. After all, as exciting and fulfilling as do-it-yourself investing can be, it’s also often exhausting. 

A rallying cry!

But the discussion continued. And another investor jumped in with a rallying cry for us all.

They said they’d been investing since the 80s and can’t remember a more difficult time than recently to make consistent profits. 

However, it’s often darkest before the dawn. And although we can’t know when the markets will recover, we can assume that the beginning of the recovery is getting nearer.

According to that poster, small-cap company shares are trading at “hugely” attractive multiples. And it feels like “Armageddon” has been priced into valuations.

They also observed that fund redemptions have also been driving share prices lower. And that happens indiscriminately, without any judgement about business valuations.

The poster said today’s conditions present as “one of the best investment opportunities of my lifetime”.  And that’s because of low valuations.

Buy and wait

The poster’s approach to investing now is simple. Patience is key, they said. And advised us to find good businesses that are undervalued, buy some of their shares, and then do nothing. Even if that means sitting through short-term volatility in a portfolio.

Maybe in some cases it will take years rather than weeks and months to achieve positive gains. And it’s also possible that some investments may not work out as planned, despite a low-looking valuation now. 

Indeed, all stocks carry risks as well as positive potential. And any business can face setbacks from time to time.

But if we are prepared to hold shares with a time horizon of at least five years, I agree with that investor we could be seeing a golden opportunity in small-caps right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

My three-step plan to generate a second income of £12k a year from FTSE 100 stocks 

| Harvey Jones

Investing in the UK stock market is a brilliant way to build a second income for my retirement. I'm taking…

Read more »

Middle-aged white male courier delivering boxes to young black lady
Investing Articles

ASOS shares are back near £4. Is this an incredible investment opportunity?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

In a little over two years, ASOS shares have fallen from above £55 to near £4. Is now the time…

Read more »

Smiling mortgage couple
Investing Articles

How many Lloyds shares do I need to buy for £10,000 in passive income a year?

| Charlie Carman

Lloyds shares already feature in my dividend portfolio, but how many would I need to buy to earn a £10k…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Up 50% in a month! Tesla shares are rocketing but are they too risky to buy?

| Harvey Jones

I'm kicking myself after deciding that Tesla shares were too expensive to buy last month. So is there a point…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

£50k of savings? I’d rather invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA than Bitcoin or buy-to-let

| Harvey Jones

If I had a big lump sum at my disposal I'd put it in a Stocks and Shares ISA straight…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Today is Tax Freedom Day. Should I celebrate and buy this income stock yielding 8.5%?

| James Beard

Now that I've paid all my taxes for the year, has the time come to invest in this FTSE 100…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

3 dividend stocks, 8% yields, and an early retirement plan!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details three of his favourite dividend stocks, each with yields in excess of 8%, that could provide…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Vodafone shares 1 year ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Vodafone shares offer the biggest dividend yield on the FTSE 100. But would it have been enough to make up…

Read more »