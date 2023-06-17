Home » Investing Articles » Stocks are back in bull market territory. Here are 3 to consider buying now

Stocks are back in bull market territory. Here are 3 to consider buying now

After weakness last year, some of the world’s biggest equity markets are back in a ‘bull market’. Here are three investment ideas for today.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After last year’s bear market, many stocks have rebounded in 2023. As a result, a number of the world’s most well-known stock market indexes, including the S&P 500, the Euro Stoxx 50, and the tech-focused Nasdaq 100, are now back in bull market territory.

Now there’s no guarantee stocks will keep rising from here, of course. However, given that inflation is falling rapidly, interest rate hikes are slowing, and consumers are still spending, I think these bull markets could have legs.

With that in mind, here are three shares for investors to buy now.

Consumers want experiences

If there’s one thing we know about consumers right now, it’s that they are spending their money more on experiences than goods. After years of being stuck at home due to Covid restrictions, people want to travel the world, take trips with their families, and see new things.

I think a great way to play this theme is by investing in Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), which operates the world’s largest home rental platform. It looks well placed to benefit as travel spending rebounds after Covid.

From an investment perspective, there are a number of things I like about Airbnb. One is that the company is extremely scalable. Another is that it’s now profitable.

On the downside, there is some regulatory risk here. Additionally, the stock is a little expensive.

Overall though, I’m very bullish.

Huge dividend increase

Another stock I’m bullish on today is FTSE 100 company Ashtead (LSE: AHT). It’s a construction equipment rental business that operates in the US, the UK, and Canada.

This is a company that has a lot of momentum right now. Thanks to mega projects in the US (its largest market), revenues are booming.

For the year ended 30 April, for example, revenue came in at $9.7bn, up 24% year on year. On the back of this healthy level of growth, the company raised its dividend by a huge 25%.

Ashtead shares have had a good run recently. Over the last year, they’ve climbed more than 40%.

I don’t think it’s too late for investors to buy them, however. Currently, the forward-looking P/E ratio here is 16, which strikes me as a very reasonable valuation.

Assuming there’s no big recession in the US in the near future, I think this stock will continue to do well.

An ageing population play

Finally, I also like Smith & Nephew (LSE: SN.), the global healthcare company that specialises in joint replacement technology.

The reason I’m bullish here is that after years of disruption in the healthcare industry, the number of elective surgeries is rapidly picking up.

We know this because earlier this week, US insurance giant UnitedHealth said its costs are rising due to an increase in surgeries. Older adults are getting more comfortable accessing services for “things that they might have pushed off a bit like knees and hips“, said the company’s executives.

This is great news for Smith & Nephew.

This stock offers a lot of value right now, to my mind. I think the forward-looking P/E ratio here of 16 is a steal.

China revenues remain a risk in the short term. I expect the company to generate healthy growth in the years ahead however.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has positions in Airbnb, Ashtead Group Plc, and Smith & Nephew Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airbnb and Smith & Nephew Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

With £5 a day, here’s how I’d start earning passive income for life

| Christopher Ruane

For a fiver a day, this writer reckons he could set up passive income streams for the rest of his…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

£20k in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into £100k

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon explains how he’d aim to turn £20k in savings into a much larger sum by investing in stocks…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 simple Warren Buffett questions I ask when buying cheap shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he uses this trio of straightforward investing questions inspired by billionaire Warren Buffett.

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

A forecast yield of 8.7%! Should I dig deep and buy one of the FTSE 100’s best dividend shares?

| James Beard

There are many dividend shares to choose from. But there's one in the FTSE 100 that's currently expected to yield…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

How much do I need to invest in the FTSE 100 to quit work and live on passive income?

| Charlie Carman

The FTSE 100 index is full of dividend stocks, but how much would our writer need to invest in the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in Nvidia stock at the start of 2023, here’s what I’d have now

| Paul Summers

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been one of the best stocks to own in 2023. Our writer looks at how much money…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Growth Shares

Forget savings accounts! Here are 2 penny stocks I’d buy today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

These penny stocks look well positioned to outpace inflation in 2023 and beyond as they shape the future of modern…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA for extra income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores the best ways to invest £20,000 each year inside a Stocks and Shares ISA to target maximum…

Read more »