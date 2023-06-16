Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Virgin Galactic stock as it rockets above $5?

Should I buy Virgin Galactic stock as it rockets above $5?

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) stock is up 40% in pre-market trading in New York. Is now the time to invest in the space tourism company’s shares?

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Sunrise over Earth

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) stock surged in pre-market trading on 16 June following a major announcement from the space tourism firm the day before. As I write, my data provider shows me the share price is due to start the day up 40%, which would see it rise from $4 to well above $5.

Yet this would still leave the stock down around 89% in a little under two years.

So, is now the time for investors to get on board? Let’s explore.

All systems go

To recap, Virgin Galactic was founded by British businessman Richard Branson in 2004. Its aim is to commercialise sub-orbital trips to space, which finally looks to be happening.

The company announced that its first commercial space flight, Galactic 01, is planned to fly between June 27 and 30 June. The second, Galactic 02, will follow in early August, with monthly trips expected thereafter.

Galactic 01 is a scientific research mission, which will carry three crew members from the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council of Italy to conduct microgravity research.

Despite this exciting development, the firm’s current revenue is negligible compared to its $1.5bn market cap.

A risky stock

I should disclose that I was once a Virgin Galactic shareholder, but I sold the stock when it skyrocketed above $50 during the meme stock craze of 2021.

If I were to invest again, I’d need to be mindful of the risks here. The first is that after nearly 20 years of test flights, the company is only just launching actual commercial operations. It has a long history of delays and technical problems.

Plus, there was a fatal accident in 2014 that claimed the life of a Virgin Galactic test pilot in the Mojave Desert. It was found that this crash was caused by a co-pilot error.

Even though the company learnt from this tragedy and built in safety features to prevent it happening again, risk remains.

Competition

The company also faces formidable competition in the shape of SpaceX and Blue Origin. These are the space exploration companies set up by Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, respectively.

In 2021, Star Trek actor William Shatner completed a sub-orbital flight with Jeff Bezos aboard Blue Origin’s capsule. Like Branson, both Musk and Bezos are visionary entrepreneurs, but they have vast ambitions stretching well beyond such sub-orbital flights.

SpaceX, for example, has already chartered its first private astronaut flight to the International Space Station (ISS). At $55m per person for the rocket ride and accommodation, with meals included, the ISS is the solar system’s most expensive tourist destination.

That makes Virgin Galactic’s $450,000 per seat for five minutes of weightlessness in space look like a bargain!

My move now

Celebrities including Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Lady Gaga, Angelina Jolie, and even Elon Musk have all reportedly bought tickets. They could bring a lot of attention to Virgin Galactic and the stock.

I reserve a small part of my portfolio for speculative holdings, and I’d definitely place this in that category. I’m contemplating buying a few shares again, now that commercial space flights are due for lift-off.

But this remains a high-risk stock, so I’ll certainly be keeping my position small.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

How much longer can Lloyds shares stay below 50p?

| John Fieldsend

A higher dividend and an end to panic around the banking sector might be two reasons why Lloyds shares could…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Will Rolls-Royce shares soon return to £4?

| John Fieldsend

Rolls-Royce shares have been surging this year. Could an exciting UK government project take them up to and beyond their…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

1 penny stock under 14p that I’d buy today

| Charlie Carman

This penny stock in the oil and gas industry could have big potential for future growth, due to its key…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Dividend Shares

8%+! Legal & General dividend forecasts for 2023 and 2024 make me want to buy now

| Harvey Jones

The Legal & General dividend looks set to grow steadily over time and I want to get my share of…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Diageo shares are near 52-week lows and I’m buying

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Right now, Diageo shares are well off their highs. Edward Sheldon's taking advantage of the share price weakness and buying…

Read more »

Smiling black woman showing e-ticket on smartphone to white male attendant at airport
Investing Articles

ASOS shares continue to fall! Should I buy now amid takeover rumours?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor examines why ASOS shares have fallen in recent times and the implications of any takeover that could occur.

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

No Cash ISA for me! How I’d invest a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a 12% annual return

| Christopher Ruane

Even as interest rates rise, this writer is sticking to a Stocks and Shares ISA. Here's his plan to target…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

Up 25% in days! Could the Ocado share price keep surging?

| Christopher Ruane

The Ocado share price has risen by a quarter in less than a fortnight. Christopher Ruane explains why he still…

Read more »