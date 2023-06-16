Home » Investing Articles » Here’s what I’d have now by investing £1,000 in AstraZeneca shares 5 years ago

Here’s what I’d have now by investing £1,000 in AstraZeneca shares 5 years ago

AstraZeneca shares have soared over five years, making them one of the FTSE 100’s biggest successes. But what if I’d bought this stock in mid-June 2018?

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Some investors see the UK stock market as a backwater of old-economy businesses. Yet it also includes a few outstanding global outfits, such as biopharma group AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN). Anyone owning these shares over the past five years has made out like a bandit.

The shares soar

I don’t own any stock in this great British success story. But how I wish I’d held AstraZeneca stock for many years. Since the global financial crisis of 2007-09, the share price has pushed relentlessly higher.

Here’s how it has performed over eight periods:

One week-2.1%
One month-4.1%
Three months+6.6%
Six months+1.3%
One year+18.1%
Two years+37.9%
Three years+40.4%
Five years+111.3%

Apart from recent weakness, the path of the AstraZeneca share price is clear. Over six periods ranging from three months to five years, the stock has produced positive returns.

Even better, it has more than doubled in a half-decade — a period when the FTSE 100 lost 0.7%. What’s more, these figures exclude cash dividends, which recently started rising at the group.

Happy shareholders

Based on Thursday’s closing price of 11,686p, the stock is 8.9% below its 52-week high of 12,828.45p, hit on 8 March. But its strength means that it’s also 23% above its 52-week low of 9,499.21p, set on 20 October 2022.

These strong returns over sustained periods have made AstraZeneca one of the best performers among large-cap shares. Today, the group is worth £178.4bn, making it the second-largest company on the London stock market.

Moreover, its bumper return of +111.3% in five years makes it the FTSE 100’s second-best performer over this period. Brilliant.

Investing five years ago

Let’s say I had the foresight, skill or luck to invest, say, £1,000 in AstraZeneca stock five years ago. How much would I be sitting on today?

A five-year return of 111.3% would boost my initial investment to £2,113 today. But what about those dividends I mentioned earlier? Here are the group’s cash payouts for the last five financial years:

Year20222021202020192018
Total dividend$2.90$2.87$2.80$2.80$2.80

As an multinational corporation, AstraZeneca payouts out dividends in US dollars. Over the past five years, cash dividends total $14.17. Converted into pounds sterling at the current exchange rate of $1.2775 to £1, this comes to £11.09.

Investing £1,000 in mid-2018 would have bought me roughly 19 AstraZeneca shares. Total dividends paid on this shareholding over five years come to £210.71.

Now I have my answer. Buying £1,000 of this FTSE 100 star’s shares in mid-June 2018 would be worth £2,323.71 today. That’s a handsome return of 132.4%.

I won’t buy this stock now

Finally, AstraZeneca stock trades at a super-premium rating to the wider FTSE 100. It has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, which is about four times the Footsie’s rating.

Also, the current dividend yield of 2.1% a year is well below the index’s yearly cash yield of 3.7%. This is a bit too pricey for me, despite AstraZeneca’s ongoing success and future prospects. And in any event, a lack of cash also prevents me from buying the shares today!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D'Arcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

I’d stop staring at the Nvidia share price and invest in AI via these 2 FTSE 100 stocks instead

| Harvey Jones

The Nvidia share price has had an incredible year, but now I'd rather invest in artificial intelligence through these two…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

How well are your investments performing?

| Malcolm Wheatley

Are you beating the Footsie? • There’s now no shortage of portfolio-tracking tools, often available for free.

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

How to invest £400 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for £1m

| Harshil Patel

A million-pound Stocks and Shares ISA could be within reach. Our writer explains what it could take to achieve this…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Turning my £20k savings into £20k a year in passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

Passive income is the holy grail for many investors. Here, Dr James Fox details his investment strategy for generating £20k…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Should I buy this dirt-cheap UK share following its 15% dividend hike?

| Royston Wild

Shell's shares have jumped following the company's decision to increase dividends. But is this cheap income share still one I…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Are cheap UK shares looking like a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity right now?

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer explains why they think now could be a once-in-a-decade chance to buy undervalued UK shares in anticipation of…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top small-cap stocks to buy in June [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Small-cap shares tend to be more volatile than larger companies, so we suggest investors should look to build up a…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

New potential FTSE 100 share listing scrapped! But does it really matter?

| Ben McPoland

WE Soda has scrapped its plans for an IPO, depriving London of a possible new FTSE 100 share. Here's why…

Read more »