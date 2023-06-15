Home » Investing Articles » 7% dividend yield! I just bought this UK penny share

7% dividend yield! I just bought this UK penny share

Our writer added a well-known penny share to his portfolio this week for its juicy dividend and long-term growth prospects. Here’s his rationale.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When it comes to investing, value is not just about price. Simply because a share sells for pennies does not necessarily make it a bargain. But this week, I bought one penny share that combines a proven, profitable business with juicy passive income prospects.

Moneymaking company

The share in question is Topps Tiles (LSE: TPT).

Topps is a well-known building supplies provider that has been around for six decades. It has long since proven it can make money by shifting tiles.

Last year, revenues grew 8% to almost a quarter of a billion pounds. Pre-tax profits shrank, but still came in close to £11m. Basic earnings per share of 4.6p means this penny share currently trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of around 11, using last year’s figures.

This year has started less promisingly for Topps. In the first half, although revenues grew 9%, pre-tax profit was down 70% compared to the same period last year.

Despite that, the company reckons a strong second half will help it deliver in line with average market expectations of £11.5m in adjusted profit before tax.

Long-term outlook

But it is not just the short term I consider when investing. Although it has penny share status, I think Topps has the makings of a solid long-term performer.

It has a large network of sites, a deep customer base of trade buyers, and has been investing in its online presence through channels such as Pro Tiler Tools.

The company ended its first half with almost £20m in net cash. That likely means it can continue to raise its dividend in the medium term, even if financial performance is erratic. The interim dividend was boosted 20%, for example, although that was not covered by basic earnings.

Ultimately, to grow dividends, the business will need to deliver strong financial performance. One risk is a weak economy hurting demand. Another is inflation squeezing profit margins at the group.

While these are risks, I think they also help explain why Topps continue to trade as a penny share. I see such risks as priced in already. Longer term, I expect strong demand and inflation to revert to historical norms.

I’ve bought

That is why I decided to add Topps Tiles to my portfolio this week.

I am optimistic it offers me the prospect of long-term capital growth. Meanwhile, the dividend yield is already attractive and I reckon there is scope for further growth in the payout.

Dividends are never guaranteed though. And given the uncertainty surrounding what will happen in the housing market, I do not expect the coming years to be smooth sailing for Topps.

But thinking about the years not just months to come, I think Topps’ expertise and strong market position set it apart from competitors.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Topps Tiles Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Still below 46p. Are Lloyds shares the bargain of the decade?

| James Beard

Lloyds shares are currently 20% lower than they were in February. Does this mean they're a steal or is there…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in dirt cheap Barclays shares three months ago here’s what I’d have now

| Harvey Jones

Barclays shares have struggled lately, but they’ve delivered moments of excitement and offer a terrific dividend income stream.

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 shares I’d buy now without hesitation

| Paul Summers

With the markets struggling for direction, our writer thinks now could be a brilliant time to buy these three FTSE…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

I’m mad keen on this FTSE 100 bargain after it plummeted 25% in a year!

| Cliff D'Arcy

This FTSE 100 share has dropped by a quarter in 12 months, but has leapt by 52% over five years.…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How many dirt cheap Aviva shares must I buy to give up work and live off the income? 

| Harvey Jones

Aviva shares are really cheap at the moment and offer a highly tempting stream of dividend income. But is it…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

After diving 19% in a month, Vodafone shares bounce back!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Vodafone shares have dropped nearly 20% in one month, hitting new lows on Tuesday. But some long-awaited good news could…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

I’d rather add to my Lloyds shares than buy Tesco stock. Am I making a mistake?

| Harvey Jones

I own Lloyds shares and I'm tempted to buy more of them. But wouldn't it be wiser to diversify by…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

Forget Tesla! I’d rather own this FTSE 100 stock for the next 10 years

| Stephen Wright

Even if Elon Musk’s car company is on its way to $300, Stephen Wright thinks investors should prefer this FTSE…

Read more »