Home » Investing Articles » Vodafone shares offer the FTSE 100’s highest yield at 10.3%! Should investors buy?

Vodafone shares offer the FTSE 100’s highest yield at 10.3%! Should investors buy?

Vodafone shares have fallen 61% over the past five years to a 15-year low. But should investors consider buying for a double-digit dividend yield?

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Vodafone (LSE:VOD) shares have been the second-worst performers in the FTSE 100 index over the past five years. The collapse in the company’s share price has pushed the dividend yield up to a massive high of 10.28%.

So is the telecoms stock now a good option for investors seeking to boost their passive income? Or is this a classic dividend trap to avoid?

Here’s my take.

Turnaround hopes

The company is expected to make an announcement imminently regarding a long-awaited merger with its rival Three in a move that would create the UK’s largest mobile operator. The newly-formed business is expected to be valued at around £15bn. Vodafone is anticipated to own a 51% stake.

This link-up could be good news for the Vodafone share price. The firm would benefit from economies of scale and deeper pockets to plough into innovation programmes. Given the UK government has ambitions for the country to become a leader in 5G technology, there’s scope for the business to deploy its greater resources in pursuit of this aim.

However, the company will have to face regulatory scrutiny first. After all, takeover attempts by Three to acquire O2 from Telefónica were blocked in 2016 by the European Commission.

Post-Brexit freedoms won’t necessarily make a successful merger more likely. The UK’s own Competition and Market Authority’s recent decision to block Microsoft‘s takeover of Activision Blizzard suggests investors should still exercise caution with regard to Vodafone’s merger hopes.

Beyond the proposed tie-up, the company is trying to streamline its operations. It recently announced plans to slash 11,000 jobs in the UK and worldwide over the next three years. This could make it more competitive and boost profits. But there’s also a concern it could impact service quality.

A risky dividend

On the face of it, one of the most attractive features of Vodafone stock is the bumper dividend yield. However, there’s a risk it could be too good to be true. Bank of America has cautioned that the company might cut its payout by 30%, bringing the yield closer to 6%.

Now, that’s still a very decent distribution. It would comfortably eclipse the average FTSE 100 yield of 3.76%. Plus, a lower yield would likely be more sustainable. Nonetheless, investors hoping for a colossal passive income haul would be wise to limit their expectations.

Vodafone’s debt-to-equity ratio of 105% is uncomfortably high. As further interest rate hikes look likely, the cost of servicing this debt could rise further. The company needs to take urgent steps to get its debt mountain under control, in my view. There’s a danger the proposed job cuts might be the tip of the iceberg in terms of the measures required.

A stock to buy?

I’ve considered buying Vodafone shares previously. The stock has a high risk/reward profile, but the merger could mark a change in its fortunes. That said, much will need to go the company’s way for a share price recovery to materialise.

If investors are considering buying, a degree of wariness about the company’s future would be prudent. When it comes to my own portfolio, I’d only be comfortable taking a small position here if I had spare cash to invest.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Charlie Carman has positions in Microsoft. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Microsoft and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 appears stuck. Here’s how I’d exploit this and hope to turn £10,000 into passive income of £460 a year

| James Beard

With the FTSE 100 little changed since the start of the year, here's how I could take advantage and generate…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Down 58%, is this an unmissable opportunity to buy NIO shares?

| Dr. James Fox

NIO shares have tanked since their pandemic-era high. Here, Dr James Fox explains why this EV stock could be a…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

An unmissable chance to lock in high yields before prices spike?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why now is the time to focus on locking in high yields before the next bull…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Just released: June’s high-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Read more »

Middle-aged white male courier delivering boxes to young black lady
Investing Articles

I’ve just bought a brilliant FTSE income stock and it isn’t Aviva or Imperial Brands

| Harvey Jones

My latest income stock pick isn't one of the obvious FTSE 100 dividend heroes, but I think it should prove…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

A pair of great FTSE 100 shares for passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

In my ongoing search for higher passive income, I found these two FTSE 100 stocks. One offers a dividend yield…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

Are FTSE fashion stocks my gateway to riches?

| John Choong

FTSE fashion stocks had fallen out of favour for several years. But with strong gains this year, are they the…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares for investors to buy in uncertain times!

| Royston Wild

I think these FTSE 100 shares are perfect safe-haven picks for this period of macroeconomic and geopolitical instability.

Read more »