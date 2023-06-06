Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why the Nvidia share price soared 30% in May!

Here’s why the Nvidia share price soared 30% in May!

The Nvidia share price continued its strong performance in May. Here, this Fool explains why and looks at whether now is the time to buy.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2023 has been a strong year for the Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) share price, with it up over 170%. And this impressive form continued in May as the stock rose by 30%.

Entering the month changing hands at $289 and sitting at $378 by the end of it, the artificial intelligence (AI) company that manufactures and designs computer hardware and software, predominantly graphic processing units (GPUs), has gained the attention of a host of investors in the last few weeks.

But what’s been the catalyst for this jump? And with its price soaring, is it too late for investors to buy the stock?

Impressive results

The main reason for the major spike in its share price was the release of its Q1 results. Revenue for the period was up 19% compared to Q4, with its Data Center seeing record revenue of over $4bn. On top of this, net income jumped a massive 44%.

However, arguably more important were the forecasts that the business issued within the results. For Q2, revenue is expected to be $11bn, representing a significant increase on the $7.2bn forecast by Wall Street.

The Nvidia share price rose over 25% in after-hours trading following the release of the results, highlighting the excitement surrounding the company. More widely, US equities also saw a spike on the back of the Silicon Valley-based firm’s rally.

Trillion dollar valuation

With its share price peaking at over $400 towards the tail end of May, Nvidia also spent a short period of time in the exclusive club of companies with a market capitalisation of over one trillion dollars. Joining the likes of Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet, the near $200bn added to its market value following its results made it one of the largest-ever single-day gains in US market history.

The firm is at the forefront of the AI revolution. And with the sector set to boom in the years ahead, it seems that many think that purchasing Nvidia stock is the smartest way to gain exposure to the industry.

Where next?

So, where will the stock head next? And does its impressive performance in May mean investors should be rushing to snap up some shares?

Well, there are a few concerns. Mainly, its valuation is extremely high. Its price-to-earnings ratio currently sits at a staggering 203. For many, this could be deemed excessive.

Furthermore, with its impressive growth, Nvidia may struggle to meet expectations in the years ahead.

Despite this, I like the look of Nvidia. Firstly, comparing it to peers, the stock is still cheaper than a host of competitors.

Also, I think there’s excellent long-term growth potential to be had with the firm. And this has been reinforced by a mass of analysts upgrading their target price for the stock. For example, JP Morgan analysts recently upped their target to $500, while analysts at Barclays have also raised their estimates to a similar price.

While concerns exist, I still deem Nvidia the best stock investors can purchase right now to gain access to the growing industry. Should I have spare cash in the weeks and months ahead, I’ll most certainly be looking to open a position.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Barclays Plc, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

4 shares I’ve been buying for my ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

They say investors should ‘sell in May and go away’. Edward Sheldon did the opposite and bought four shares for…

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5k in Ocado shares just one week ago here’s what I’d have today 

| Harvey Jones

At some point Ocado shares may fly and make some lucky investors rich. They'd have to be brave to buy…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Could I become a millionaire by investing £5 a day in the FTSE 100?

| James Beard

One in 16 UK adults are millionaires. Could I become one of them by investing a small amount each day…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

3,529 ultra-high-yielding Barratt shares would give me £1,200 a year in passive income

| Harvey Jones

Barratt shares are among the cheapest on the FTSE 100 and offer an amazing passive income stream too. Yet there…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

I’d drip-feed £400 a month into dividend stocks to aim for millionaire status!

| Dr. James Fox

Investing regularly and using established dividend stocks can help us transform our portfolios. Dr James Fox explains how he'd target…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy now without hesitation

| Paul Summers

Our writer thinks that now is as good a time as any to snap up some of the best FTSE…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

I’ve just bought 4,403 dirt cheap Lloyds shares for 45p each. What was I thinking?

| Harvey Jones

When the FTSE 100 dipped last week, I dived in and bought Lloyds shares for what I think is a…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

At under 345p, are Ocado shares London’s biggest bargain?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Ocado shares have had a wretched few years, plunging by 62% in 12 months and collapsing by 84% over three…

Read more »