Home » Investing Articles » Down 11% since March, is it time to buy this star dividend stock?

Down 11% since March, is it time to buy this star dividend stock?

A 10% dividend last year, good growth plans, and ongoing speculation of a takeover make this star FTSE 100 dividend stock’s losses look unwarranted to me.

Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businesswoman calculating finances in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since it split from Prudential in 2019, things have not been easy for star dividend stock M&G (LSE: MNG). The demerger came just before the widespread onset of Covid at the beginning of 2020. This wreaked havoc on the financial markets until Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 caused even more uncertainty.

Global events aside, M&G has also suffered from a failure to establish a consistent and successful house investment style. It has also struggled with the rise of passive tracker funds or investors just doing it for themselves.

For me though, down 11% from their high this year, the shares look cheap.

Focus on shareholder rewards

In its 2022 results, the company declared a second interim dividend of 13.4p per share, up 9.8% from 12.2p a year earlier. Its total payout for 2022 was 7.1% higher, at 19.6p from 18.3p.

This meant a dividend yield for the year of 10.4%. In both 2021 and 2020, it was 9.2% — among the highest of any FTSE 100 firm.

Great for shareholders too is that M&G has a policy of stable or increased dividends every year.

Solid growth plans

CEO Andrea Rossi recently said M&G “will maintain our financial strength, simplify our business and deliver profitable growth.”

I feel the omens look good to achieve these aims, given some positives in 2022’s results. For instance, a total adjusted operating profit of £529m beat consensus analyst estimates. This was significantly helped by net client inflows in three key businesses.

Specifically, its Asset Management business returned to net client inflows for the first time since 2018 — of £0.5bn. Its Heritage business (pensions, annuities, life, and savings) saw positive net client flows of £0.3bn. And £0.2bn of net client inflows went into its Wealth business.

The company has set an end-2025 target to grow the wealth management business to over 50% of operating profit. At the same time, it intends to lower its leverage ratio to below 30% and generate £200m of cost savings.

Takeover rumours persist

Given its uncertain direction since its split from Prudential, and its reduced share price, takeover rumours abound.

Macquarie Group has strongly denied its interest in M&G, but other suitors may emerge, it seems to me.

In my view, such speculation, and the possibility of a fiercely contested hostile takeover bid, would push the shares higher.

There are risks in the share price, of course. One is a major correction in the global investment environment again. Another is that M&G fails to deliver on its investment strategies. However, any such failure would likely hasten takeover bids and cause a big rise in the share price.

I already have holdings in the investment management sector and do not want to increase its weighting in my portfolio. If I did not have these, then I would buy M&G shares today for their current and projected dividend yield. I would also have an eye on the possibility of a big price rise on takeover rumours or reality. That said, I invest in strong businesses for the long term and not simply on the chances of a takeover that might not happen.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc and Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

How many Tesco shares would I need to give up work and live on the passive income?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explores how much he'd need to invest in shares of the UK's leading supermarket to live on the…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Vodafone, British American Tobacco & Diageo: 3 FTSE 100 shares near 52-week lows

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These 'blue-chip' FTSE 100 companies are trading near their lows of the last 12 months at the moment. Are they…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 55% in 2023, is the CrowdStrike share price still a bargain?

| Gordon Best

With the world becoming increasingly digitised, cybersecurity is essential. But does the sector still have growth ahead? Gordon Best takes…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Is Shell the FTSE 100’s greatest dividend bargain?

| Royston Wild

The Shell share price is rising again. But on paper the oil giant still looks like one of the FTSE…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

My wife’s just left me! Time to buy easyJet shares?

| James Beard

Mrs Beard has gone on holiday for a week. I'm going to use my time alone to consider whether I…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Dividend Shares

3 no-brainer FTSE 250 stocks to buy in June

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investors often look towards the FTSE 100 for income opportunities. But there are several FTSE 250 stocks with impressive yields…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Here’s why FTSE 100 stocks might be the best passive income idea around!

| Ben McPoland

Companies in the FTSE 100 have been churning out dividends for nearly four decades now. And the index shows no…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing For Beginners

Buy-to-let? Investors should consider FTSE 100 shares instead

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buy-to-let property is immensely popular. Yet investing in FTSE 100 shares is a far simpler and potentially more lucrative alternative…

Read more »