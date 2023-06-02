Home » Investing Articles » Top Stocks » Best British dividend stocks to buy in June

Best British dividend stocks to buy in June

We asked our writers to share their top dividend stocks for June, with all the yields over 4.5%!

The Motley Fool Staff
Latest posts by The Motley Fool Staff (see all)
Published
| More on:
Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Every month, we ask our freelance writers to share their top ideas for dividend stocks to buy with you — here’s what they said for June!

[Just beginning your investing journey? Check out our guide on how to start investing in the UK.]

Legal & General

What it does: Legal & General is a financial services company providing services across savings, retirement and life insurance.

By Matthew Dumigan. The UK stock market is home to a handful of companies boasting juicy yields, but my favourite by a country mile at the moment is Legal & General (LSE:LGEN).

What I particularly like about the company is that its dividend is well covered by earnings (1.6x to be precise).

Not only does this mean that the company has enough cash to sustain its current dividend, but it also gives management a bit of scope to potentially increase shareholder payouts in future.

And that’s exactly what the group did earlier this year when the board proposed a full-year dividend of 19.37p, up 5% on the back of a robust full-year performance.

I was also impressed that the group’s cash generation of £1.9bn was up 14%, which means that its balance sheet looks nice and healthy to me.

As such, combined with a whopping 8.4% yield, Legal & General gets my vote for the best British dividend stock for investors to consider in June.

Matthew Dumigan does not own shares in Legal & General.

Moneysupermarket.com

What it does: Moneysupermarket.com operates price-comparison sites for insurance, money, home services, and other products. 

By Kevin Godbold. Moneysupermarket.com (LSE:MONY) could sit well in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying stocks.

The price-comparison habit is a habitual part of life for many consumers. And the company owns popular brands such as MoneySuperMarket, MoneySavingExpert, Quidco, Icelolly, Decision Tech and Travelsupermarket.

My guess is the business will keep on attracting customers to its sites. And the strong stream of cash flowing into the operation will likely continue.

City analysts are optimistic and have pencilled in double-digit percentage increases in earnings for this year and next. And although such estimates are not set in stone, the directors have been upbeat in their recent outlook statements.

There’s a stable, generally growing multi-year record of dividend payments. And shareholder payments continued right through the pandemic years.

I reckon that outcome demonstrates the ongoing strength of the enterprise.

Meanwhile, with the share price near 263p, the forward-looking dividend yield is attractive at almost 4.7% for 2024.

Kevin Godbold does not own shares in Moneysupermarket.com.

Topps Tiles

What it does: Topps Tiles owns 304 shops, three showrooms and six websites selling tiles to consumers and tradespeople.

By James Beard. Topps Tiles (LSE:TPT) shares are presently yielding an impressive 7%. But over the next two years, the company plans to increase its dividend from 50% to 67% of earnings.

Record-breaking revenue of £131m was reported during the 26 weeks to 1 April 2023. This suggests the company is on track to achieve its stated ambition of increasing its UK market share from 17% to 20%.

However, Topps Tiles is a small company — it has a market cap of £101m — which makes it vulnerable should there be an unexpected shock to the business. If there’s a downturn in earnings, the dividend will likely be the first thing to be cut. I also have concerns that it’s too reliant on physical stores. But the company claims 98% of its sales involve at least one visit to a shop.

Even so, with the UK economy expected to grow over the next couple of years, I think the dividend stock is well placed to deliver generous returns to shareholders.

James Beard does not own shares in Topps Tiles

Vesuvius

What it does: Vesuvius produces equipment used to handle molten metal, mainly serving the steel and foundry industries.

By Roland Head. FTSE 250 group Vesuvius (LSE: VSVS) says that both pricing and sales volumes for its products were “modestly ahead” of expectations during the first quarter of this year.

Management says that customer demand has “started to recover” from the low levels seen at the end of last year.

Financially, the business looks in reasonably good health to me. My only worry is that inventories are a little higher than normal. That could be a problem if demand slumps again. However, the company says this situation is starting to improve.

Profits are expected to fall this year from last year’s record levels, but I think this is already priced in. Vesuvius shares trade on just nine times forecast earnings with an expected dividend yield of 5.4%.

This payout should be covered 1.9 times by earnings, so looks quite safe to me. I see Vesuvius as a good income opportunity for June.

Roland Head does not own shares in Vesuvius.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Top Stocks

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Best British value stocks to buy in June

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top value stocks they’d buy in May, including two mining behemoths.

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

6 shares that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying shares in these equities in recent weeks.

Read more »

Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners
Investing Articles

Best British value stocks to buy in May

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top value stocks they’d buy in May, including two previous Share Advisor…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Best British small-cap stocks to buy in May

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their best UK small-cap stocks to buy for May, including a construction equipment supplier…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Best British growth stocks to buy for May

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top growth stocks they’d buy in May, which included a pet care…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Best British dividend stocks to buy in May

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their top dividend stocks for May, including two or three you'll likely know, and…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Best British shares to buy in May

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their ‘best of British’ stocks to buy this month, including a Share Advisor 'Starter…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

8 shares that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying shares in these equities in recent weeks.

Read more »