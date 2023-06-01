Home » Investing Articles » 4 reasons I’d buy Tesco stock over Sainsbury’s shares

4 reasons I’d buy Tesco stock over Sainsbury’s shares

Edward Sheldon has been analysing both Tesco and Sainsbury’s shares. If he had to choose one stock to buy, he’d go with the former.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tesco (LSE: TSCO) and Sainsbury’s (LSE: SBRY) shares are both popular with UK investors. It’s easy to see why – both are well-known ‘blue-chip’ companies that pay regular dividends to their shareholders.

Right now, I don’t own either stock. But if I had to buy one, it would be Tesco. Here’s why.

Tesco is growing faster

Looking at the two supermarket companies today, one thing that strikes me is that Tesco is growing at a faster rate than its rival right now.

Last financial year, Tesco generated revenue of £65.8bn while Sainsbury’s revenue was £31.5bn. This year, analysts expect the two companies to report figures of £68.3bn and £32.2bn, respectively. That equates to growth of around 3.8% for Tesco and 2.2% for Sainsbury’s.

That’s a significant difference in top-line growth and it shouldn’t be ignored. It’s much easier for a company to grow its earnings, and dividends, if its top line is rising.

More reward programme members

Another thing that stands out to me is that Tesco’s reward programme has more members than that of its rival.

Today, Tesco’s Clubcard programme has over 20m members. By contrast, the Sainsbury’s Nectar programme (which isn’t exclusive to Sainsbury’s) has about 18m members.

This gives Tesco an edge, in my mind. The data grocery companies collect from their customers is valuable. It allows the businesses to better understand those customers and target them with more tailored offers. This, in turn, brings shoppers back into the stores and boosts sales.

Lower valuation

Tesco also appears to be a little cheaper than Sainsbury’s from a valuation perspective.

Currently, analysts expect Tesco to generate earnings per share (EPS) of 21.4p this financial year while they expect Sainsbury’s to post EPS of 20.6p.

This means that at their current share prices, Tesco has a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.3 while Sainsbury’s has a P/E ratio of 13.4.

Less interest from short sellers

Finally, Tesco is attracting far less attention from short sellers than Sainsbury’s is right now.

According to data provider 2iQ Research, 8.6% of Sainsbury’s shares are on loan at present. By contrast, the figure for Tesco is just 0.18%.

This indicates that there are a lot more hedge funds and institutional investors betting against Sainsbury’s than there are betting against its larger peer.

I’d buy Tesco shares

Now, of course, Sainsbury’s does have some things going for it.

For example, its dividend yield is slightly higher. Currently, Sainsbury’s has a yield of around 4.5% versus 4.1% for Tesco. So, the shares could be more attractive to income investors.

But Tesco has its risks. For example, it’s facing intense competition from Aldi and Lidl right now. Meanwhile, its Chairman is shortly set to step down and no replacement has been announced yet.

Overall though, I think Tesco has more going for it from an investment perspective.

I’d buy its stock over that of Sainsbury’s if I was looking to invest in a UK supermarket company today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

2 UK shares I’d consider loading up on for the next bull market!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer believes a bull market could be on the horizon and breaks down two UK shares that could be…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Dividend Shares

2 hot dividend stocks to buy in June with £500

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith shares two of the top dividend stocks on his watchlist for June, both with yields currently above 5%.

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing For Beginners

3 things needed for the Lloyds share price to hit 52-week highs

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains several points he feels need to happen over the course of the year to help push the…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? Here’s how I’d aim to build a £500k pension pot

| Harvey Jones

An empty savings pot at 40 doesn't have to be the end of the world. With a little effort, there's…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Forget easyJet shares! I’m buying this travel stock instead

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

While UK investors continue to pile into easyJet shares, Edward Sheldon's prefers another travel stock for his investment portfolio.

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

4 AI stocks to buy and hold for 10 years

| John Fieldsend

AI is set to grow from a $100bn industry to $2trn+ by 2030. Here are four stocks to buy that…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

I’d buy these 2 magnificent FTSE 100 shares in June as markets dip

| Harvey Jones

I'm going shopping for FTSE 100 shares in June and I've just popped these two onto my list. Both look…

Read more »

Solar panels fields on the green hills
Investing Articles

Renewable energy: are ITM Power shares an unmissable buy at 69p?

| John Fieldsend

After the energy crisis, the world seems desperate for green energy alternatives. ITM Power could be a key player and…

Read more »