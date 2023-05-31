Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy 3,558 Phoenix Group shares for £1,800 in dividends!

I’d buy 3,558 Phoenix Group shares for £1,800 in dividends!

Dr James Fox details why he believes Phoenix Group shares represent a good investment. The insurer offers one of the biggest dividends on the FTSE 100.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Phoenix Group (LSE:PHNX) has the biggest dividend yield of all the stocks in my Stocks and Shares ISA, standing at a whopping 9.1%. In fact, it has the second biggest yield on the FTSE 100, only behind global investment manager M&G.

The thing is, Phoenix Group doesn’t offer much in the way of share price gains. In fact, the stock was pretty flat over five years until the US banking fiasco sent global financial stocks tanking in March.

Currently, I believe there’s some upside to the share price, primarily because of the unwarranted dip earlier this year, but I’m largely investing in Phoenix Group for the dividends.

The business model

Phoenix Group is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business. And its longevity is underpinned by a tried and tested business model. Traditionally, Phoenix Group has focused on buying and managing closed investment and pensions schemes.

In total, the company has 14m policyholders. This grew considerably when management broadened the business by acquiring a wealth management arm Phoenix Wealth (formerly AXA Wealth), as well as the Standard Life brand name, SunLife and ReAssure, a few years ago.

Over the past year, growth has been slow but still positive. In 2022, adjusted operating profits grew to £1.24bn — beating estimates — and up from £1.23bn in 2021. Moving forward, chief executive Andy Briggs wants to see cash generation reach £1.5bn by 2025 — it’s not a business that’s happy to stand still.

The dividend

If I bought 3,558 shares today, it would cost me around £20,000. And in return, I’d receive around £1,800 a year in the form of dividends. That’s a very strong return.

But it’s worth remembering that dividends are by no means guaranteed. The dividend coverage ratio is something of a concern. According to Hargreaves Lansdown data, coverage has fallen from 1.93 in 2020, to 1.62 in 2021, and 1.6 in 2022. However, I’m comforted by the steadiness of the business and its ability to generate cash.

Normally, investors would consider a dividend coverage ratio in excess of two to be healthy. However personally, I make exceptions for established businesses that generate a steady flow of cash.

My verdict

The dividend coverage might not be as strong as it could be. However, I don’t anticipate the dividend being cut anytime soon. Cash generation is strong and the dividend payment was recently increased from 48.9p in 2021, to 50.8p in 2022.

Of course, there are concerns around the health of financial stocks at the moment, partially due to the turmoil we’ve experienced in stock and bond markets over the past 12 months. But this shouldn’t have an impact on Phoenix Group’s core customer-facing operations.

And finally, valuation. The company trades at just 6.8 times earnings. That’s half the index average. This is one of the reasons why I recently topped up my position. I don’t quite have 3,558 shares in Phoenix Group, but I’m increasing my holding in an effort to increase my dividend income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Hargreaves Lansdown Plc and Phoenix Group Holdings Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Vodafone shares 2 years ago here’s how much I’d have now!

| Kevin Godbold

There's no doubt that Vodafone shares have performed poorly, but is the business on the cusp of a turnaround in…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Are these the shares to buy for an AI world?

| Christopher Ruane

A lot of investors are worried about what AI might mean for their portfolio. This writer is looking for shares…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

It’s payday! Should I invest in these two FTSE 100 dividend shares for a second income?

| James Beard

The last day of the month is when most people get paid. Our writer considers whether he should use some…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? I’d aim for £24k in passive income a year from dividends!

| Charlie Carman

Building a passive income portfolio from scratch takes time, but it's not too late to start investing in dividend stocks…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Are dirt cheap shares really bargains?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is hunting for cheap shares to buy. But are there real bargains in the stock market? He thinks…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

How much could I earn in future dividends buying 10,000 Lloyds shares today?

| Christopher Ruane

Buying 10,000 Lloyds shares now could earn this writer hundreds of pounds in annual dividends. So is he ready to…

Read more »

Solar panels fields on the green hills
Investing Articles

Is it too late to buy renewable energy shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Some renewable energy shares have soared in recent months. Christopher Ruane explains why he feels relaxed about waiting to invest.

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Why the FTSE 100 is an absolute bargain right now

| Cliff D'Arcy

The FTSE 100 has been a disappointment over the past five years, losing over 2% of its value. But it…

Read more »