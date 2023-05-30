Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy in June for a second income

2 FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy in June for a second income

Many FTSE 100 stocks offer big dividends. Charlie Carman selects two shares from the index he’s eyeing for his portfolio in June.

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Many stock market investors prioritise passive income, and I’m one of them. With dividends in my crosshairs, I’ve been looking for FTSE 100 stocks to buy next month.

I think this pair of shares, in the accounting software and housebuilding sectors, could fit the bill.

Let’s explore the outlook for each.

Sage Group

Sage Group (LSE:SGE) is a leading provider of accounting and enterprise resource planning software. The stock currently offers a 2.18% dividend yield.

The company delivered a mixed set of results for the first half of FY23. Revenue grew 16% to £1.09bn and the dividend per share rose 4%, from 6.30p to 6.55p. However, the operating profit margin shrank to 14.4% and earnings per share tumbled 34% to 9.78p.

Operating profit also fell 23%. But that figure is relative to a £49m one-off gain in the prior period for the disposal of Sage Switzerland. So I think the 14% rise in underlying profit to £227m is a better reflection of the company’s performance.

Increased digitisation investment by small-and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) will be critical to the firm’s future success, as they account for 98% of the companies in Sage Group’s target markets. The company’s increasing focus on cloud services and AI is testament to the opportunity here.

With SMBs as its key clients, the group is vulnerable to the possibility of reduced expenditure for its services if we fall into recession. Smaller firms often take the biggest hit in economic downturns. Nonetheless, few businesses are immune to recession risk and I like Sage Group’s ambitious plans to scale its offer. If I have spare cash, I’d buy this stock in June.

Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) is one of Britain’s largest residential property developers. At present, shareholders benefit from a whopping 8.13% dividend yield.

Rising mortgage rates are a headache for housebuilders like Taylor Wimpey. Sluggish housing market activity and falling property prices squeeze the company’s margins. In that context, the rise in the core inflation rate, from 6.2% to 6.8%, will worry some shareholders as the spectre of further interest rate hikes loom.

However, the UK suffers from a chronic housing shortage. We’re already beginning to see a slew of policy proposals from the main political parties to encourage more housebuilding as an election approaches. This could translate into a more favourable regulatory environment for developers, which could support the Taylor Wimpey share price.

The company recently reiterated its expectation for 9,000-10,500 home completions in 2023. That’s a big slump from the 14,154 it achieved in 2022. Nonetheless, after a 12% share price fall over the past year, I think these risks have been largely priced in.

What’s more, at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio slightly above 6.5, I think the stock’s currently trading at an attractive multiple. Although, as a cautionary note, the forward P/E ratio is likely much higher if profits collapse this year.

That said, I think the firm is sufficiently resilient to ride out the current storm. Plus, the mammoth dividend yield (albeit not guaranteed) is good compensation for the risk I’m taking on by holding Taylor Wimpey shares.

If there are big share price dips in June, I’ll add to my position.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has positions in Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Sage Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend shares! Which would be the better buy for me today?

| Royston Wild

Lloyds and Persimmon shares offer stunning dividend yields above 6% for 2023. But were I to buy one of the…

Read more »

Ice cube tray filled with ice cubes and three loose ice cubes against dark wood.
Investing Articles

Just released: May’s lower-risk, high-yield stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Ice ideas will usually offer a steadier flow of income and is likely to be a slower-moving but more stable…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 UK shares I’d buy for high passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

In my ongoing search for extra passive income, I found these two FTSE 100 shares. One pays 7.6% a year…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

The Imperial Brands share price is down 15% in 2023. Is it time to buy?

| Sumayya Mansoor

As the Imperial Brands share price has continued to fall in 2023, Sumayya Mansoor examines whether now would be a…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

ITV shares plummet 20%! What’s going on here?

| Kevin Godbold

Why do ITV shares keep falling and does the more than 6% dividend yield available mean the stock is good…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Is now the time to be buying Lloyds shares?

| Gordon Best

As fear and uncertainty in the market have hit the financial sector in recent weeks, Gordon Best considers whether Lloyds…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

I’d invest in this renewable energy stock for a £1,000 a year second income

| Ben McPoland

Investing in dividend shares can be an ideal way to generate a growing second income. Here's one green energy stock…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

How I could live off dividend income alone!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether it would could be possible to generate enough dividend income to live comfortably and stop…

Read more »