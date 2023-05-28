Home » Investing Articles » 2 dividend stocks investors should buy as recession looms

2 dividend stocks investors should buy as recession looms

I think these FTSE 100 dividend stocks could be wise investments as the UK economy struggles. Here’s why I’d buy them for passive income.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The spectre of recession continues to haunt the UK, meaning that investors chasing passive income need to take action. Should profits slump among British shares then the size of the dividends these stocks pay out could take a huge hit.

Several bodies including the Bank of England and International Monetary Fund have upgraded their GDP forecasts in recent sessions. But weak economic conditions — and perhaps even a recession — are still a strong possibility as Bank of England hikes rates to curb inflation.

Two rock-solid dividend stocks

In this environment, investors seeking near-term passive income should perhaps select defensive stocks like utilities, food producers, telecoms providers, and defence contractors.

Businesses like this aren’t the most exciting when times are good. But their stable profits can make them excellent dividend stocks in tough periods like this.

Here are two from the FTSE 100 that I think risk-averse investors should snap up today.

Severn Trent

Water is an essential ingredient for life. So suppliers like Severn Trent (LSE:SVT) tend to report stable earnings at all points of the economic cycle.

Okay, keeping critical water infrastructure is expensive business. And this can take a big bite out of earnings. But so far this hasn’t stopped the company’s ability to keep raising dividends over the long term.

Buying Severn Trent could be a good idea in the current landscape of high inflation, too. The business is committed to raising annual payouts in line with the rate of consumer price inflation including housing costs (CPIH), at least until the current AMP7 regulatory regime expires in 2025.

I also like this utility as it generates more than half (53%) of the energy it uses from its own sources. This provides the company with some protection from soaring fossil fuel prices.

The company carries a forward-looking dividend yield of 4.3%. This beats the corresponding FTSE index average of 3.8% by a healthy margin.

BAE Systems

Weapons spending from sovereign nations also remains largely unchanged regardless of economic conditions. This is what makes BAE Systems (LSE: BA.) such a reliable dividend grower. It carries a healthy 3% yield for this year.

In fact now could be a good time to buy defence stocks regardless of the outlook for UK GDP. Arms-related expenditure is surging as worries in the West over Russian and Chinese foreign policy grow.

Fellow defence firm QinetiQ said this week that orders soared 41% in the 12 months to March to a record £1.7bn. This followed BAE Systems’ recent announcement that “order flow on new programmes, renewals and progress on our opportunity pipeline remains strong”. Orders here hit all-time highs of £37.1bn in 2022.

Earnings at BAE Systems could be derailed by the loss of key contracts to competitors. However, strong relationships with the UK and US help reduce this threat.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and QinetiQ Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

2 fantastic value stocks for FTSE 100 bargain hunters!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details why these two banking giants could be the best value stocks on the UK's blue-chip index.…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to build a £300k pension pot, starting at age 55

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

It’s never too late to start saving for retirement. Here, Edward Sheldon explains how he'd aim to build a sizeable…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 stocks could turn a £10k starting investment into a £5k annual income

| Dr. James Fox

We'd all love a second income, right? Here, our writer looks at how he could use FTSE 100 stocks to…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? I’d ignore Bitcoin and buy-to-let and invest in cheap UK shares

| Harvey Jones

I think UK shares are a much better way of building long-term retirement wealth than gambling on Bitcoin or becoming…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Could Rolls-Royce shares ever reach £10?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox asks whether Rolls-Royce shares could see huge growth in the coming years. The stock trades for a…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Yields of up to 9.2%! Should I buy these FTSE 100 stocks for extra income?

| Royston Wild

On paper these FTSE companies look like a great way for me to make passive income. But which of these…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 UK growth stocks I plan to hold for 10 years or more!

| Royston Wild

I expect these UK stocks to deliver solid earnings growth over the long term. And I think they’re exceptional buys…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

I’d buy Apple shares to build wealth and earn passive income

| Stephen Wright

Apple shares have a 0.5% dividend yield. So why does Stephen Wright think there’s a 5% return on offer for…

Read more »