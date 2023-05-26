Home » Investing Articles » Just released: May’s small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just released: May’s small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

We believe the UK small-cap market offers a myriad of opportunities across a wide range of different businesses and industries.

Latest posts by Mark Rogers (see all)
Published
Grey cat peeking out from inside a cardboard box in a house

Image source: Getty Images

Premium content from Motley Fool Hidden Winners UK

In this service, we highlight what we believe to be the very best small-cap businesses listed on the UK market. Typically these will be companies valued at between £200m and £500m, and many of them could be listed on AIM, the so-called junior market run by the London Stock Exchange.

“While the share price has disappointed over the past year, its actual operational performance has been quite good – which has led to the company’s shares trading at what I believe is a very attractive discount to their underlying value.”

Ian Pierce, Hidden Winners

May’s recommendation:

Redacted

Want The Full Recommendation? Enter Your Email Address!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? I’d use a Stocks and Shares ISA today to aim for a million!

| Charlie Carman

If I started my investing journey at 30, I'd open a Stocks and Shares ISA now to harness the power…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Up nearly 30% in 2023, I think this FTSE 250 stock is just getting started!

| Paul Summers

Some FTSE 250 (INDEXFTSE:MCX) stocks have done very well indeed in 2023 so far. Our writer picks out one he…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Scottish Mortgage shares – or invest in Tesla?

| Christopher Ruane

The Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust is a Tesla shareholder. Here's why our writer might consider buying the former's shares over…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy Rolls-Royce shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers some of the potential reasons to own Rolls-Royce shares -- and explains why he isn't buying right…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in these 7 magnificent US stocks 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the performance of seven US stocks since May 2018 and asks whether we're at the start…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

The State Pension pays £10.6k. I’d aim to double it by investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

The State Pension isn't enough on its own for an easy retirement so I'd aim to double the income by…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

At a 52-week low, this FTSE 100 stock looks like a bargain

| Stephen Wright

Lower commodities prices and spiralling operational costs have been weighing on the Anglo-American shares price. Is the FTSE 100 miner…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 value share just hit a 52-week low!

| Cliff D'Arcy

This FTSE 100 share has lost almost half its value since peaking in June 2022. But its market-beating dividend yield…

Read more »