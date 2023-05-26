Here’s how I’d invest £100 a month in UK shares to target a £12,208 yearly passive income

Relative to their earnings, UK shares look very cheap right now. Here’s how I’d take advantage to build a passive income of £12k or higher.

Right now, UK shares trade at a huge discount to their US and European peers when comparing earnings.

An estimate by Liberum put the discount at 30% against US stocks and 25% against European ones.

Why is this? Well, there’s no one clear cause, although some experts think the uncertainty since Brexit has played a major role.

But the good news is that now might be a rare opportunity for me to buy UK shares to build wealth and create a passive income for myself.

Here are the three steps I’d take to try and turn £100 a month into a £12,208 yearly passive income.

Saving isn’t enough

Firstly, the success of my investments i slinked to the amount I can save. The more the better, of course.

But saving on its own isn’t enough. Even over 30 years of regular saving, the £100 a month would only build to a cash sum of £36,000.

£100 a month 1 year £1,200 5 years £6,000 10 years £12,000 20 years £24,000 30 years £36,000

At a 4% yearly withdrawal, that’s only £1,440 passive income. Not much at all.

What I’d do instead is invest those savings into UK shares to target a juicy return.

Investing in UK shares

My second step is to invest in quality, large UK companies. Firms in the FTSE 350 have returned around 8-10% on average for decades.

But I think I could go one better than that by taking advantage of discounted UK shares.

If UK shares catch up (which isn’t not guaranteed) I can aim for a higher 12% return that makes a huge difference over time. I would also be doing research to make sure I pick the best companies I can to increase that return as much as possible.

Of course, this does come with more risk as I can end up getting a lower return or even losing money.

No tax

Thirdly, I must take advantage of tax-free accounts like a Stocks and Shares ISA or a SIPP. These accounts provide UK residents with a way to invest in companies without losing a cut of the returns to tax.

An ISA has an upper limit of £20,000 per year, but that’s around £1,600 a month. That’s plenty more than the £100 a month I want to save and means I can invest more over time if I earn a higher salary in the future.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future.

A £305,201 total

So putting this together, here’s what £100 a month in UK shares could turn into.

£100 a month 0% 6% 12% 1 year £1,200 £1,234 £1,265 5 years £6,000 £6,949 £8,034 10 years £12,000 £16,247 £22.193 20 years £24,000 £45,344 £91,121 30 years £36,000 £97,451 £305,201

That final figure of £305,201 can be withdrawn at a 4% rate to give me £12,208 passive income over a year. That’s over £1,000 a month I could use for financial security, to top up a pension or to help me retire earlier.

A 4% withdrawal rate is generally considered safe too. This means I could withdraw and still keep the original sum intact as a rainy day fund, or something to leave behind for loved ones as well.