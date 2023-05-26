Home » Investing Articles » 1 penny stock under 31p that I’d buy today

1 penny stock under 31p that I’d buy today

Penny stocks are volatile but they can prove to be very lucrative investments. Charlie Carman picks one he’d add to his portfolio now.

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Some of the most exciting growth opportunities in the stock market are penny stocks. These are companies that have market capitalisations below £100m and share prices below £1.

Although they add considerable volatility risk to my portfolio, I’ve been looking for some of the best penny shares to buy. I don’t want to be too exposed to smaller companies, but I do think they could potentially provide a handy boost to my returns if I choose the right ones.

One stock that currently trades under 31p with a market cap just shy of £90m is Gaming Realms (LSE:GMR), a mobile games developer, licensor, and distributor. Here’s why I think this business has a bright future.

Slots and Bingo!

Gaming Realms focuses on the B2B market for real money and social games. It has long-term relationships with a range of big names in the gambling industry including 888 Holdings, Flutter Entertainment, and DraftKings.

The jewel in the firm’s intellectual property crown is Slingo, a 30-year old game that combines slots and bingo. In FY22, the company added 12 new games to its Slingo Originals portfolio, bringing the total to 65.

Business has been good over the past year and the Gaming Realms share price has jumped 23% in 2023.

Highlights include a 27% revenue increase in FY22 to £18.7m and a 34% rise in EBITDA before share option and related charges to £7.8m.

The company’s revenue compound annual growth rate is nearly 39.5% for the 2019-22 trading period. Plus, the group turned a healthy pre-tax profit of £3.5m last year — a 224% increase on FY21.

North American expansion

Perhaps the most exciting development for the company is the potential for growth in its licensing business across the Atlantic. North America is the firm’s largest territory for content licensing.

It recently launched in Ontario, Quebec and Connecticut, boosted its market share in Michigan and Pennsylvania, and continues to expand its presence in New Jersey — the first US state the company entered, back in 2017.

The regulatory environment in the US is improving for iGaming companies. Some analysts expect the US could be the world’s largest sports betting and iGaming market by 2026. Gaming Realms is in pole position to benefit from this trend.

A risky industry

However, this is a challenging sector to be in. The approach to regulation in many jurisdictions is in a constant state of flux. This exposes the company to the possibility of hefty fines if it falls foul of the rules.

What’s more, the firm’s prospects could quickly change if lawmakers in key territories decided to take a more stringent approach towards real money games.

Plus, some people may have moral concerns about investing in a company that derives its income from gambling. Accordingly, this penny stock won’t necessarily be an appropriate option for all.

Why I’d buy this stock

As things stand, I’m bullish on Gaming Realms’ growth prospects. Its progress in the colossal North American market is promising and recent financial results show the company’s investment in its intellectual property portfolio is bearing fruit.

Overall, at 31p, this stock looks like a good buy for me. If I had spare cash, I’d add it to my portfolio today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £100 a month in UK shares to target a £12,208 yearly passive income

| John Fieldsend

Relative to their earnings, UK shares look very cheap right now. Here’s how I’d take advantage to build a passive…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

A 73% upside? Here’s why I just bought Barclays stock

| John Fieldsend

Barclays stock seems undervalued at its current price. Analysts like the look of it, and I’ve just snapped up a…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Is £8 the turning point for Hargreaves Lansdown shares?

| John Fieldsend

An excellent May trading update has boosted Hargreaves Lansdown shares. Is it enough for me to buy a few myself…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

£15k in these 3 cheap FTSE 100 stocks would give me a second income of £1,196 a year

| Harvey Jones

Top FTSE 100 stocks are cheaper after this week's stock market dip and offer even higher yields. Here are three…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Buying 10,400 dirt cheap M&G shares today would give me dividend income of £2,038 a year

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 stock's double-digit yield offers me a highly lucrative second income stream. I'm itching to buy it, but…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Dividend Shares

6.6% and 9.7% yields! 2 cheap FTSE 250 dividend shares I’d buy today

| Royston Wild

I only have a limited amount of cash to invest each month on UK stocks. Here are two cheap shares…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? I’d use a Stocks and Shares ISA today to aim for a million!

| Charlie Carman

If I started my investing journey at 30, I'd open a Stocks and Shares ISA now to harness the power…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Up nearly 30% in 2023, I think this FTSE 250 stock is just getting started!

| Paul Summers

Some FTSE 250 (INDEXFTSE:MCX) stocks have done very well indeed in 2023 so far. Our writer picks out one he…

Read more »