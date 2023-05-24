Home » Investing Articles » How to earn £20k a year in passive income by investing £10 a day

How to earn £20k a year in passive income by investing £10 a day

Earning a sizeable annual passive income is achievable by investing regularly in high-yield dividend stocks. Charlie Carman explains how.

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Earning passive income is a compelling reason to invest in the stock market. The freedom and flexibility that regular dividend payments can provide is priceless, especially considering the minimal effort involved compared to the hard graft of a day job.

But how much should I invest in dividend shares to secure a healthy passive income stream?

Here’s how I’d target a £20k annual second income by investing just £10 a day.

Dividends

First, it’s important to understand what dividends are. Essentially, they’re regular cash distributions paid to shareholders — often semi-annually or quarterly.

Not all companies pay dividends. Some don’t have sufficient profits and others prefer to reinvest profits to prioritise capital growth.

That said, UK investors have plenty of choice. Both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes boast a large number of dividend stocks in their ranks.

Tax considerations are important when it comes to dividend investing. The tax-free dividend allowance has been halved to £1,000 this year, and it will be slashed again to £500 next year. Accordingly, I’d shelter my investments in a Stocks and Shares ISA to maximise my potential returns.

Investing early, little, and often

Building a healthy dividend portfolio doesn’t require a fortune, but it will demand financial discipline and a long time horizon. I’ve set an achievable target of saving and investing £10 a day — or £3,650 a year.

I’d aim for a 4% dividend yield across my stock market holdings. Considering the FTSE 100 currently yields 3.7% and the FTSE 250 yields 3.2%, I think that’s a reasonable goal.

This means I’d need a total portfolio value of £500,000 to produce £20k in annual passive income.

Assuming an 8% compound annual growth rate on my stocks (from share price gains and dividend reinvestments), I’d hit my target in a little over 30 years. That’s not too shabby from setting aside just a tenner a day!

Risks

My calculations illustrate the power of compound returns. However, in reality, it’s a little more complicated.

During bear markets, my portfolio would probably shrink in value. With a time horizon spanning three decades, the chances are I’d encounter a few along the way. Extended periods of poor stock market returns would delay my progress towards my target number.

In addition, dividends aren’t guaranteed. If I made poor stock picks, I might invest in companies that cut or suspend their regular distributions. Accordingly, my portfolio’s yield could end up being lower than anticipated, which means I’d need to invest a greater sum.

Diversification

One way to mitigate these risks is to diversify my portfolio across different sectors, geographies, and company sizes.

For instance, I currently own various dividend stocks, including US soft drinks titan Coca-Cola (3% yield), FTSE 100-listed tobacco giant British American Tobacco (8.4% yield), and FTSE 250-listed gold miner Centamin (3.8% yield).

All of these companies face potential risks to their dividends. However, by spreading my exposure across a diversified mix of stocks, I hope I could rely on regular passive income streams from at least some of my holdings if any individual company encountered difficulties.

If all goes to plan, by following these steps, I could secure a £20k second income for the modest sum of £10 a day!

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has positions in The Coca-Cola Company, British American Tobacco P.l.c, and Centamin Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

Turning a £20K ISA into passive income worth £10K a year!

| Alan Oscroft

Stocks and Shares ISAs have returned 9.6% per year on average in the past decade. That could get me a…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

This top FTSE 100 dividend stock may increase shareholder returns further

| Simon Watkins

Down 20%, but under pressure to increase shareholder returns, with good financials and growth plans, is it time to buy…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

3 phenomenal value stocks I’d buy in June!

| Benjamin Brinsden

This Fool is hunting for undervalued companies on the FTSE 250. So, here are a few value stocks he’s backing…

Read more »

Number 5 foil balloon and gold confetti on black.
Investing Articles

5 FTSE 100 stocks near 52-week lows to consider now

| Kevin Godbold

Can these five out-of-favour FTSE 100 stocks be decent candidates for a long-term, diversified portfolio of good-value shares?

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Is NOW the time to buy cheap Tesco shares?

| Royston Wild

Tesco's share price has fallen sharply in recent weeks. Does this represent an opportunity for investors to grab a bargain?

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Is the BP share price presenting investors with a buying opportunity?

| Kevin Godbold

With the BP share price down, is now a good opportunity to load up with the oil and gas giant’s…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Can Rolls-Royce shares continue to trounce the FTSE 100?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Rolls-Royce shares have outperformed the FTSE 100 by a wide margin this year. Will this trend continue? Or is it…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Are these 7 stocks to buy right now before it’s too late?

| Kevin Godbold

Investor sentiment has been downbeat for some time but conditions are improving and it’s a good time to hunt for…

Read more »