Home » Investing Articles » 2 UK growth shares I’d buy for my Stocks & Shares ISA in June!

2 UK growth shares I’d buy for my Stocks & Shares ISA in June!

I’m expecting these UK shares to deliver spectacular earnings growth over the next decade. Here’s why I’d buy them for my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m searching for the best growth stocks to add to my Stocks and Shares ISA in the coming weeks. Here are two I’ll be looking to buy if I have spare cash to invest.

Animalcare Group

The pharmaceuticals market for animals is growing rapidly. The amount people shell out to keep their companion creatures healthy is on a long-term uptrend. Spending here has also proved to be remarkably resistant during this tough economic period.

At the same time, demand for drugs for livestock is increasing strongly. And as an expanding global population boosts demand for food animals, it’s on course for further stratospheric growth.

Analysts at Precedence Research expect the global veterinary medicine market to be worth $93.7bn by 2032. That’s more than double what the sector was valued at last year.

This all explains why City analysts expect Animalcare Group’s (LSE:ANCR) bottom line to keep steadily expanding. Annual earnings are tipped to increase 5% in 2023 and 12% next year.

Following the 2017 acquisition of Ecuphar the business has a presence in seven European markets. It also has a growing network of distribution partners to sell products across the continent. And the firm has a €10m borrowing facility it can use specifically for acquisitions to boost profit growth.

Rising scrutiny from lawmakers in some markets poses a threat to Animalcare’s growth potential. Indeed, sales fell 3.3% in 2022 due in part to EU laws implemented in Spain to limit antibiotic use.

Calls are also rising from investors for companies to use fewer antibiotic drugs with livestock. Legal & General, for instance, says it will push McDonald’s to write a report on the public health impact of these drugs at the burger firm’s AGM this week.

That said, I still believe investing in Animalcare could be highly lucrative as demand for other drugs balloons.  

dotDigital Group

Tech businesses with expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) could also record explosive profits growth over the next decade. One such UK share on my radar today is dotDigital Group (LSE:DOTD).

Fresh spending from Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund underlines the huge investment potential of AI stocks. It was announced on 23 May that the Middle Eastern fund has ploughed a whopping $250m into London-based Builder.ai, which uses AI to build software.

dotDigital could also prove a winner in the years ahead. Its technologies allow e-tailers to automate their marketing operations, provide a tailored experience for online consumers, and stay connected with their customers though email campaigns.

Okay, analysts expect the company to experience a rare earnings fall (of 4%) in the financial year to June. But the business is expected to bounce back immediately. Bottom-line rises of 5% and 9% are currently anticipated for fiscal 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Tough economic conditions could put earnings forecasts for this year and next in jeopardy. Still, as a long-term investor I’d buy dotDigital shares for the robust profits growth I’m expecting further out.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Dotdigital Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Why 2023 could be the best year to buy value shares ever

| Alan Oscroft

I reckon this year could offer some of the best value shares I've seen for ages. But I also think…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Are Centrica shares one of the best buys in the FTSE 100 right now?

| Charlie Carman

Centrica shares have rallied 27% in 2023 after the British Gas owner tripled its adjusted operating profits, but can they…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 bank that yielded 11% in 2022 and is set for growth

| Simon Watkins

With a government stake, balance sheet strength, stellar dividends, and exciting growth prospects, this FTSE 100 bank looks a bargain…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks I think are screaming buys!

| Royston Wild

Investing in penny stocks can help turbocharge one's long-term capital gains. Here are two that I think have very bright…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Dividend Shares

Which of these FTSE 100 heavyweight shares should I buy?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares are very popular with UK share investors in 2023. But which should I buy next month…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Why I’m hoping going nuclear will help power Rolls-Royce shares!

| James Beard

Our writer has recently bought some Rolls-Royce shares. He's hoping that the company's investment in nuclear energy will send them…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

If there’s a stock market crash coming, I’m buying these fast food stocks

| Gordon Best

Fast food is historically one of the best performing sectors during a stock market crash. With fears growing, Gordon Best…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Dividend Shares

HSBC shares yield 5.5%. Are they worth buying?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the dividend outlook for HSBC shares has improved, and what this could mean for income investors…

Read more »