Here are 2 of my favourite UK shares right now!

In the second half of 2022, my wife and I built a new mini-portfolio of carefully selected shares. This pot now includes 10 UK shares and seven US stocks. We plan to add yet more companies in the second half of this year.

#1: Legal & General

From 1987 to 2002, I spent my early career working in UK financial services. During this time, I became a great admirer of the leadership team and business model of insurer and asset manager Legal & General Group (LSE: LGEN).

Today, this 187-year-old business manages over £1.2trn of assets for more than 10m clients worldwide. With such a huge asset base, when financial markets do well, so too does L&G. But when markets stumble, as in 2022, the L&G share price can suffer and that’s an ongoing risk.

Why do my wife and I own L&G stock today? First and foremost, we consider it to be a quality British business. Second, its stock is lowly rated, trading on a price-to-earnings ratio of a mere 6.5.

Also, L&G’s dividend yield is one of the highest in the London stock market. Currently, this share offers a cash yield of over 8.2% a year, versus just 3.7% for the wider FTSE 100 index.

And it has a very strong balance sheet, packed with high-quality liquid assets. Indeed, during the 2020-21 pandemic panic, it was among a handful of financial firms that maintained its cash payouts during this crisis.

Over one year, L&G stock is down 4.7%, but is up 22.3% over the past three years (excluding dividends). For me, this is one UK share I’ll gladly keep for the long term.

#2: Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO) — ‘red river’ in Spanish — is one of the world’s largest mining companies. Of course, mining is a dirty business, leading some ESG (environmental, social and governance) investors to avoid this stock.

My wife and I also own Rio Tinto stock, which we bought for several reasons. It’s a high-yield dividend play. At Friday’s closing share price of 4,948.5p, Rio stock offers a cash yield of over 8.2% a year — bang in line with L&G’s yield.

And similar to L&G, Rio shares trade on a low multiple of earnings. Their price-to-earnings ratio of below 8.1 is far below the FTSE 100’s multiple of 14 times.

Plus I view this £83.3bn Footsie super-heavyweight as a recovery play for when the global economy starts growing strongly again. And as demand for base metals rises, especially in China, I expect Rio to benefit hugely.

Then again, history has taught me that owning mining shares can be a rough ride, especially during downturns in the commodity boom-bust cycle. And miners often cut their dividends during hard years.

Finally, while I fully expect Rio Tinto to record lower earnings in 2023 than in 2022, I don’t expect this trend to continue into 2024. Hence, I’m happy to own this high-yielding UK share for at least the next five years!